Where is Sydney Sweeney from?

Starring in fan-favorite movies and TV shows like The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Anyone But You, Sydney Sweeney is undoubtedly one of the most successful young actresses of our generation.

She’s garnered numerous SAG, People’s Choice, Critics Choice, MTV, and Emmy nominations for her work thus far, making it clear that she’s a force to be reckoned with. Such colossal success so early in her career has led to a great deal of queries from her supporters, especially regarding her age, hometown, political affiliation, and life beyond the big (or small) screen.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with the answer to at least one of your burning questions.

Sydney Sweeney’s hometown, henny

Sydney Sweeney was born on Sept. 12, 1997 in Spokane, Washington, however, she spent a majority of her youth in northwestern Idaho. Living in a rural lakeside home that her family has inhabited for five generations, Sweeney lived along the Idaho-Washington border, commuting to and from Saint George’s School in Spokane. There, she served as a member of the soccer team, baseball team, and snow slalom ski team prior to diving into acting.

She became interested in acting after auditioning to be an extra in a movie that was filming in Spokane, at which point she booked small gigs in states like Idaho, Washington, and Oregon, ultimately resulting in her and her family’s relocation to Los Angeles, California when she was 14 years old. Lucky for the Sweeney family, this risk paid off!

Though not all of Sweeney’s projects have been colossal successes, she’s quickly become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses, bringing pungent sass to The White Lotus’ Olivia as easily as the plaintive reserve she lent The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Eden. Her versatility hints at a lengthy career, and with any luck, Immaculate will help fans unweave themselves from the horrors of Madame Web and usher in a fresh era of fantastic Sweeney storytelling.