Sydney Sweeney addresses relationship rumors with ‘Anyone But You’ co-star Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney is all for giving the people what they want as she opens up about fame, relationship rumors, and her handsome co-star in the upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You.

The entertainment realm went wild when they saw snaps and videos of Sweeney and Glen Powell as they partnered up for the project, and their chemistry was off the charts. Immediately, we were invested, and with good reason — they’re two of the biggest names in the industry right now, and they’re as talented as they are captivating, but how did the pair feel about people speculating that they might be more than friends?

Speaking to Variety, Sweeney had a perfect approach to handling the rumors and the heavy level of fan interest in the relationship between herself and Powell:

“They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

Continuing, Sweeney laughs and reminds readers that they’re starring together in a film based on chemistry, so it’s something they expected, and they’re okay with it. In fact, they’re looking forward to more interaction with one another when the press tour begins.

“It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Both Sweeney and Powell taking it all in stride, having fun, and respecting one another to the utmost degree mean that fans will have a lot more to look forward to when these two reunite again. While the SAG-AFTRA strike means a press tour won’t be in the immediate future, fans are certainly looking forward to it when it happens. What’s better than a friendship full of silly selfies and adventures?