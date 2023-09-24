Taylor Swift just gave new life to Travis Kelce dating rumors by sitting next to a specific person at the Chiefs game

Should we consider this a regular Taylor Swift Easter egg or is it just fate conspiring in Kelce's favor?

For what feels like forever now, Swifties have been on the edge of their seats, trying to know once and for all if Taylor Swift is dating Superbowl winner and tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. Both parties have kept us in suspense, with neither confirming nor denying if they’re seeing each other. But a recent development has once again tipped the scale in favor of wild speculations.

However, X (formerly known as Twitter, RIP) almost broke when fans spotted Taylor at today’s Chiefs game in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, seated next to none other than Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom!

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead, sitting with Travis Kelce’s mom: pic.twitter.com/QXLZctwdB7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

The two women seemed to really be hitting it off, laughing and cheering the Chiefs on from the players’ box.

📹| @taylorswift13 shares a cute moment with Donna Kelce at the game at Arrowhead Stadium today! pic.twitter.com/z22LIszXSm — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 24, 2023

As expected, Swifties can’t keep calm as fans were quick to comment about the meaning of the seating arrangements at Arrowhead, and the reactions have ranged from absolutely hilarious to thought-provoking — was it all just the fault of sitting arrangements or do we take the rumors seriously?

Travis Kelce willed this to happen. What a stud. pic.twitter.com/Czf3P4PcK5 — Austin (@AustinPlanet) September 24, 2023

taylor swift at travis kelce game soon pic.twitter.com/uzSfNMIodf — ivy (mourning kendall roy) (@ohhhhherewego) September 24, 2023

the NFL broadcast writing staff prepping for the Taylor Swift lyric puns seeing her at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mompic.twitter.com/Mr25KAAVmv — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023

A quick timeline of Taylor and Travis’ “possible” relationship

Are Taylor and Travis really dating? It’s hard to say, but the Internet sure seems to think that all signs point to yes!

It all began back in July, when Kelce commented during an episode of his New Heights podcast that he had recently gone to a Taylor concert, saying, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.” He didn’t get a chance to meet Swift at that show or to ask her out, but he put it out there that he had a big ‘ole crush on the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

Within weeks, rumors were swirling that word had reached Taylor, and she was into it. By September, during an interview with the NFL Network, Kelce suddenly became bashful about his crush. He flat-out refused to talk about Swift, laughingly saying, “I’m not gonna talk about my personal life.” Rumors escalated again just last week, when Taylor, known for her love of Easter Eggs, was spotted wearing a necklace with Travis’ birthstone on it. A clue? Swifties sure thought so!

Shortly after, Travis appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and finally let some info slip, commenting that he had invited Taylor to a game. Travis said, “I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.'” Looks like Taylor took him up on the offer!