Is Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift? The rumors, explained

While the rave for Taylor Swift‘s ongoing Eras Tour is still very much a thing in social media circles, it seems that people can’t help but gossip over the singer’s rumor-prone love life, especially after all the scuttlebutt surrounding her breakup with Joe Alwyn and that brief, unconfirmed romance with Matt Healy. Now, the latest rumors are suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and T-Swizzle are an item, though sources are conflicted over how seriously they should take the gossip.

It started, perhaps, when Kelce recently discussed his deep admiration for the Midnights singer, recently explaining to his brother Jason in an episode of their podcast New Heights that he made a move for her heart when attending the Eras concert in July. Travis apparently attempted to give Swift his friendship bracelet with his number written on it but didn’t get the chance to meet Miss Americana in person.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told his brother Jason. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

And thus the rumor mill swung into full motion.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating or not?

Despite numerous media outlets reaching out to their reps, neither Taylor nor Travis have yet to address these rumors. Kelce was asked back in August whether there was any credibility to the rumors, and he replied:

“I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life. I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I’m not gonna give you anything.” He shut down any further questions involving Swift.

According to sources close to ET, she and Travis are not “officially” dating, but he “definitely has a crush on her.”

And when recently asked about his brother’s love life, or whether he can confirm he’s dating Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce simply told reporters, “I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment.”

Very curious indeed. As of this moment, we have nothing in the way of a hard confirmation, so we’re going to have to let the speculation frenzy go on until either of the parties comments on the matter. Knowing Taylor and how much she values her privacy in these matters, though, that day will probably never come.

Right now, Swift is basking in the major success of her upcoming theatrical release, so here’s how you can share the sensational cinematic debut of The Eras Tour when the time comes.