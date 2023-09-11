‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie: ticket prices, where to watch, release date, and more

The Eras Tour has brought every town it has visited to a standstill, and now it’s soon to do the same for movie theaters across the U.S.. Taylor Swift announced Aug. 31 that her record-breaking concert tour would be immortalized by way of a movie.

The singer-songwriter usually pairs her tours with concert films, such as Taylor Swift: Speak Now World Tour Live, The 1989 World Tour Live, and Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, which is available to stream on Netflix. This is the first, however, to release in theaters, allowing fans to relive the communal concert experience or, for the unlucky few who didn’t manage to score a ticket through the now infamous Ticketmaster debacle, to take part in the next best thing. Most of all, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will capture the musician at her peak popularity, performing the back catalog of a fantastic 17-year-long career, spanning 10 studio albums (and three, soon to be four, re-recordings).

When does Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour come out?

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swifties will be able to flock to theaters to see the Eras Tour on film starting Oct. 13, 2023. The sessions will last for eight weeks on AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, in Dolby and Imax formats. According to AMC, there will be at least four sessions a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays nationwide. There have been no reports yet about a possible global release or indeed a future digital or streaming release.

Is there a trailer for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift shared the trailer for her concert film at the time of the announcement, telling fans the tour “has been the most meaningful, electric experience of [her] life.” The pop star urged Swifties to have fun at their screening, both with their outfits and by singing and dancing to their hearts’ desire.

What is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour about?

Photo by Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Judging by the trailer and information made available by Swift and AMC, it looks like this new movie will feature footage captured during the first three of six concerts that the singer performed at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium to over 70 thousand fans, dressed to the nines in theme-appropriate attire and carefully crafted friendship bracelets.

It doesn’t look like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will feature any additional commentary or behind-the-scenes footage — thus resembling the Reputation concert film more than its 1989 counterpart — but fans should rest easy knowing they will be in good hands. The movie was directed by concert film maven Sam Wrench, who has captured live shows for the likes of BTS, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and others. There is one important caveat, though: the film is listed as being two hours and 40 minutes long on IMDb, which is about 35 minutes shorter than the duration of the actual concert.

Where can I buy tickets for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie and how much do they cost?

Photo by Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Tickets for the movie can already be bought on AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Fandango’s websites. In true Taylor Swift fashion, even the ticket prices contain Easter Eggs only her most loyal fans would recognize: adults will pay $19.89, while children can get them at $13.13. If you’re in need of brushing up on your Swift-ology, that’s the name of Swift’s fifth studio album 1989, and her favorite lucky number 13.

Also in true Swift fashion, it didn’t take long before she smashed yet another record with this new venture, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home for the biggest pre-sale numbers in AMC history. The singer’s movie sold $26 million in tickets on its first day of pre-sale on the theater chain’s website, almost $10 million more than the Marvel juggernaut. It made $37 million in one day across all ticket-selling platforms.