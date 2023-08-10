Swifties, rejoice! After months of easter eggs and clues left by Taylor Swift, the singer announced the official release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version). This announcement shocked fans, especially those who were following the breadcrumbs that the artist scattered since the release of her previous album.

Swift herself delivered the news during the end of tonight’s Era’s Tour performance in Los Angeles, telling her fans that this was something she was planning for a really long time. On-screen, a blue banner emerged with the words “1989 (Taylor’s Version). Available on October 27.”

Taylor Swift announces that "1989 (Taylor's Version)" will release on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/9pNbDIaXaU — Variety (@Variety) August 10, 2023

This marks the second time an album was announced during the Eras Tour, the first being Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) during her first Nashville show. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was teased since the “I Can See You” music video came out, and the clues have increased during her So-Fi stadium performances. Swifties were not only shocked, but also excited for its release.

1989 first came out in 2014, taking Swift’s music in a definitively different direction from the kinds of songs that she’d usually write. The album was more pop-heavy, with themes surrounding her move to New York City. There were fears of delay due to a five-year plagiarism lawsuit against “Shake it Off.” Fortunately, the case was dropped, which allowed her to legally re-record the song without any issues.

If you’re excited to get this album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is now available for pre-order on the official Taylor Swift merch shop.