It turns out that Taylor Swift isn’t just the music industry at the moment; she’s also out to save cinema from its stupor.

Now that we’re nearing the end of the US wing of The Eras Tour, the T-Swizzle is giving her fans one last gift in the form of a theatrical IMAX release. This will be a professionally filmed and edited cut of The Eras Tour, running for 2 hours and 45 minutes and featuring the ambitious playlist from the spectacle that has taken the nation by storm.

Now, it seems that The Eras Tour isn’t just poised to become the highest-grossing concert in history. Merely a day after its announcement, the movie release has sold $26 million in presales, setting a new record and beating Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is the highest-grossing MCU film after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' movie has earned a record-breaking $26 MILLION in presales at AMC, beating the single-day ticket sales record set by 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' pic.twitter.com/zygf5FZhnp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 1, 2023

This isn’t the first time Swift has released a tour movie for fans who weren’t able to get their hands on a ticket. We’ve previously seen the release of Speak Now, 1989, and the reputation stadium tour, but never in this capacity. The Eras Tour isn’t just a music moment; it’s a cultural sensation that breaks the barriers of nationality, culture, and ethnicity, and standing at the center of it, gowns fluttering and dance moves a-blazing, is Taylor Swift and her unbeatable brand.

Frankly, we can’t wait to catch the cinematic release on October 13, and perhaps even on the small screens when it eventually makes its way to streaming.