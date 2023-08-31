What is Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Movie’ going to be about, and where can I see it?

Getting tickets should be a tad easier than Ticketmaster, but that's not to say it won't be a mad house.

Procuring a ticket to Taylor Swift’s massive Eras Tour concert was perhaps one of the most challenging, rewarding, game-changing experiences for both fans and the industry of live music. Thanks in large part to the under-preparedness of Ticketmaster, which quite literally resulted in the Department of Justice stepping in, not everyone was able to snag a ticket. But that’s all in the past now. Today, those who’ve dreamed of seeing Taylor in concert have been granted the next best thing: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, the movie.

Taylor made the announcement on Aug. 31 and just like that, our dreams became a reality. As a Swiftie who personally wasn’t able to attend the Eras Tour, this movie is an answered prayer, and because Taylor never does anything halfway, it’ll be unlike anything music fans have come to expect from one or two-night movie concert specials.

What will the Eras Tour movie be about?

Photo by Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Imagine you’re at the stadium sitting in your seat and a giant clock on the projector is counting down the minutes until the concert begins. Just as the clock strikes midnight, the lights dim, the intro music swells, and the instrumental to “Miss Americana” begins. Then, backup dancers sporting flowy purple tye-dye parachute-like wings walk on stage, and Taylor, out of nowhere, emerges from the ground as the large wings flap and she’s raised into the air.

That’s a bit of what you can expect when the movie starts. The rest of it will be the remainder of the concert as if you are sitting right there in the front row and Taylor is but a few feet away from you. According to Swift, the film will be unlike anything you’ve seen from a concert movie, to match the history the Eras Tour has made, which will soon become the first concert in history to break $1 billion.

“The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!

How can I watch the Eras Tour movie? Will it be showing at AMC?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be showing exclusively in theaters beginning Friday the (you guessed it) 13th of October.

The movie will play in every single AMC theater in the United States, and the movie theater chain is promising that it will include at least four showings per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

In addition to AMC, the Eras Tour movie will be shown in select Regal and Cinemark theaters. Tickets can be purchased through Regal and Cinemark directly or through Fandango.

Taylor has yet to specify how long the movie will be playing in theaters. That being said, if you’re looking to get a ticket, you should do so soon. Without the first hour after the initial announcement, theater showtimes already began selling out. To such an extent that AMC upgraded its website and maximized its capacity to handle a large influx of traffic.

“In anticipation of this announcement, AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the Company has ever experienced before. But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

And with that, we only have one thing left to say… Are you ready for it?