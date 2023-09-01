‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour’ is set to rip theatres after hitting $10 million in ticket presales in one day

As a golden remedy for Swifties who faced hard luck securing tickets for Taylor Swift’s ongoing The Eras Tour, America’s most significant theatre chain is bringing the concert to their nearest theatres. The Eras Tour marks the pop star’s sixth overall tour and has become a significant pop culture phenomenon with record-breaking attendance and revenue.

AMC has set Oct. 13 as the premiere date for the Taylor Swift concert film, which will run each subsequent weekend through Nov. 5. Swift broke the news on Aug. 31 through social media posts, and the ticket presales for the film went on sale at 7:15 a.m. CT. Since then, the ticket presales for Taylor Swift: Eras Tour has already eclipsed the $8 million one-weekend-play gross of Trafalgar’s BST: Yet to Come, released earlier this year.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Although AMC lacks the marketing budget of a major studio like Disney, Sony, or Paramount, which all released their respective docu-concert movies to strong box office performances, distributors have emphasized that “All AMC needs is Taylor Swift posting about the movie on social media to her fans.” The presale figures have reached an enormous scale just hours after the film’s announcement, soaring well past $10M and counting.

Before the film’s premiere, AMC announced that it would restrict other Hollywood productions’ showtimes to meet the demand’s explosive growth. To further deal with the massive demand, a separate website for selling movie tickets has also been developed. Taylor Swift: Eras Tour is scheduled to screen at least four times each day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at each of its U.S. locations.

Screengrab via YouTube

The Eras Tour movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes, which falls right behind Swift’s live performances that ran about 3 hours and 15 minutes in stadiums the past six months, according to the AMC ticketing site. This pre-recorded concert movie supposedly occurred in August at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. One box office expert believes that The Eras Tour might debut to higher numbers than Hannah Montana‘s $31M, citing the reason that “Taylor has a broader fanbase, while that other movie was a Disney Channel property for little girls.” (via Deadline)

Tickets are currently available at AMCTheatres.com, the Cinemark site, and Fandango. Swift chose to set the adult ticket prices after her famous album 1989, rounding to $19.89. Swift has used her lucky number 13 for children and seniors on standard screens, setting the price at $13.13. As usual, there will be an additional fee for Imax and Dolby Cinema screenings.

Watch the official trailer for the upcoming concert film below: