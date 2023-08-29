Swifties are shocked to learn how Taylor Swift brings the Eras Tour to life every night

The Eras Tour is a music spectacle where Taylor Swift performs her iconic tracks, along with some surprise songs, for three hours. It is also a magical event filled with stage tricks, memorable moments, and sometimes, a surprise celebrity guest. While the U.S. leg has come to an end for now, it hasn’t stopped fans from sharing the tour’s secret for bringing the show to life every night.

Over on the r/TaylorSwift subreddit, Swifties learned that the “Love Story” artist used two stages throughout the entire U.S. leg of the tour. Essentially, there are two sets of trucks, where one goes to the next location in advance to prepare for that show. These trucks “leapfrog” each other so the next location is ready by the time she performs.

In the comments, fans explained stage logistics to those who might be unfamiliar with how touring works, especially for one of this magnitude. Some pointed out that this might also apply to her wardrobe as some of her costumes were different in other locations. Others were surprised that Swift was willing to invest extra just so some locations would be pre-set before her arrival. Meanwhile, some began to wonder how this will be achieved once the international tour begins, especially during the Asia-Pacific leg where she’s set to travel to Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

According to The New York Post, the production cost alone for The Eras Tour was estimated to be above $100 million. It was also revealed that this concert has “advance teams” that are sent out to prepare and pre-build stages for the next show. The Eras Tour had 50 truck drivers traveling across the U.S., and all of them were given a “life-changing” bonus check of $100,000 before the final show.

The Eras Tour has generated an estimated gross of $1 billion in the U.S. alone, and this number continues to rise when accounting for international sales. The South American stage has already begun, starting in Mexico and ending in Brazil by Nov. 2023. Hopefully, we’ll learn the logistics next year once the Asia-Pacific leg begins.