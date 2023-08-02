If there’s anyone deserving of the highest praise in The Eras Tour, it has to be the truck drivers. These dedicated workers have been hauling Taylor Swift‘s set and equipment across the country non-stop since March so that these shows can come to life. Fortunately, the pop singer has acknowledged their hard work and dedication during this busy period and has given them a substantial bonus as a token of gratitude for their efforts.

According to TMZ, all 50 truck drivers were presented with a bonus check of $100,000 before her final show in Santa Clara. These drivers have been following Swift across the country, with their final destination approaching this week in Inglewood, California.

Sources close to Swift revealed that it wasn’t only the truck drivers who received bonuses for their hard work during the tour. Band members, dancers, sound technicians, and caterers were among other crew members and performers who received an undisclosed, yet reportedly “very generous amount” in their bonus checks.

It was reported that Swift grossed over $1 billion throughout the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour alone. This doesn’t come as a surprise, given that people would wait in line for hours to purchase her merchandise. Not to mention the issues with Ticketmaster, with over 14 million people attempted to secure tickets during the pre-sale.

Ever since The Eras Tour began, economists and politicians have observed an economic boom, which they’ve dubbed “Swiftflation.” This phenomenon has created a mutually beneficial relationship between cities and the pop star. It’s arguably even better to see the behind-the-scenes workers and performers receive a respectable chunk of the overall pie.