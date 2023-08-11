It’s the end of an era, so to speak: Taylor Swift just finished the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour after performing 53 concerts in 20 cities for thousands of fans lucky enough to get tickets. The stadium tour is Swift’s sixth concert tour and her biggest yet, celebrating the different “eras” of Swift throughout her career. Every performance simultaneously feels like a celebration, a Broadway performance, and an intimate concert, as Swift performs hits from her debut album to Midnights and everything else in between.
Naturally, Swift’s friends have come out to support her and enjoy the show themselves, making each Eras Tour stop as star-studded as some red carpets. Observant concertgoers have been able to spot famous attendees, including Shania Twain and Emma Stone, enjoying the show just as much as any die-hard Swiftie. From celebrity friends and fans, here’s every celebrity who’s attended an Eras Tour concert so far (including the particularly star-studded LA tour stops).
Aaron Desner
The National star and Swift’s frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner joined her on stage for two nights in Tampa. The two performed “The Great War” from Midnights together, and later played folklore‘s “Mad Woman.” Dessner had nothing but good things to say after the show, sharing on his Instagram, “eternally grateful for all the music we have made and your friendship,” also calling the Eras Tour “the greatest show I’ve ever seen!!!!!!”
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys shared some sweet photos of Swift interacting with the No One singer’s son Genesis, both after the concert and at other events throughout the years.
Anya Taylor Joy, Malcolm McRae, Miles & Keleigh Teller
On what appeared to be a double date, actress Anya Taylor Joy and her husband, Malcolm McRae, were spotted at a show with Top Gun‘s Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh.
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale showed that even Sharpay Evans is a Swiftie when shared these photos after going to one of the Eras Tour shows.
Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber
Elvis star Austin Butler attended a show with girlfriend Kaia Gerber.
Billy Joel
The Piano Man himself, Billy Joel, attended an Eras Tour stop with his family. He shared pics and a sweet video of his daughters dancing to “…Ready for It?” to his Instagram account, and got a picture with Swift backstage after the show.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively showed up at a Detroit show along with her daughters James and Inez to support her good friend. She was captured enthusiastically cheering and dancing along throughout the show.
Bradley Cooper
The voice of Rocket Raccoon himself, Bradley Cooper attended one of Swift’s New Jersey shows.
Brie Larson
Sticking with Marvel stars, none other than Captain Marvel showed up at one of the LA shows, and even shared friendship bracelets with Lupita Nyong’o and Sarah Paulson.
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes
The two singers sparked renewed romance rumors (following a shared kiss during this year’s Coachella) when they attended an Eras tour show together.
Candace King
Candace King, of The Vampire Diaries fame, shared a photo dump documenting a rainy Nashville concert on her Instagram.
Cara Delevigne
Model and actress Cara Delevigne not only attended an Eras Tour show, she went full streamer mode and livestreamed it on her Instagram account. That’s dedication!
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron brought her daughters to a show as something of a birthday celebration.
Chloë Grace Moretz
Actress Chloë Grace Moretz came to the Las Vegas concert and joined her fellow concertgoers in an enthusiastic sing along during Swift’s performance of “Love Story.”
David Harbour
One lucky fan took a picture with Stranger Things star David Harbour at a tour stop.
Diplo
Diplo, the DJ who famously body shamed Swift on Twitter about ten years ago, showed up at the Las Vegas show. Even he seemed surprised to be there but by the end of the show, he confirmed he was “a motherf***ing swiftie now.”
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore had a lovely time attending the final three East Rutherford tour stops. She shared her experience dancing along with her daughters and cousin to her Instagram, and called the show “one of the best nights of our lives.”
Eddie Vedder
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder went to a show with his family in Seattle.
Ellen Pompeo
Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo brought her daughter Sienna to the Las Vegas show. Sienna is clearly a Swiftie as her mom shared a cute story of her singing along to the lyrics of “Blank Space,” complete with hand choreography.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts of Scream Queens fame was spotted dancing the night away to “Style” in a gorgeous white dress at one tour stop.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone has been friends with Swift since her Easy A and Zombieland days, and it’s adorable to see the two are still friends after all this time. Here is Stone acting just like all of us who can’t help but bop along to “Love Story.”
Emma Watson
Another Emma alert! Harry Potter star Emma Watson was spotted hanging out with Este Haim in the VIP section at the Las Vegas concert.
Ethan Hawke
During the Arlington, Texas show, actor and director Ethan Hawke was spotted talking to Selena Gomez in her family. Who knew he was a Swiftie?
Flavor Flav
Flavor Flav went to a tour stop decked out in Red apparel, Taylor’s Version of course. “Had to check myself and what version ya boy was reppin,” he shared on his Twitter. “Artists supporting other artists.”
Fletcher
Singer Fletcher went to a New York show and waxed poetic about the experience of singing “Clean” with an entire stadium on her Twitter account.
Gayle King, Channing Tatum & Karamo Brown
Gayle King, host of CBS Mornings, posted an Instagram photo dump of her concert experience where she ran into Channing Tatum and Queer Eye‘s Karomo Brown. She shared a fun video of Tatum dancing like his life depends on it in his “I’m the Daddy, it’s me” shirt.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid went to a show in Santa Clara with her friend, makeup artist Patrick Ta, and even handed out bracelets to other concertgoers.
Gracie Abrams
Singer Gracie Abrams attended a show with some friends.
HAIM
Swift and the sisters who make up HAIM have been besties long before “No Body, No Crime” and a “Bejeweled” music video appearance, so it makes perfect sense they’d show up to support their friend during the opening night of the Eras Tour. Here they are above, hanging out with fellow celebs Laura Dern and Emma Stone.
Halsey
Singer Halsey not only went to a show, they made 50 friendship bracelets to share with fans.
Hayley Kiyoko
Singer Hayley Kiyoko, who performed “Curious” with Swift a few years ago, attended one of Swift’s LA shows.
Jack Antonoff
Swift’s friend and frequent producer Jack Antonoff went to the Arlington tour stop. He shared a picture of Swift performing “august,” a song the two worked on for her folklore album, and Swift would later surprise him and the crowd with a performance of “Death By a Thousand Cuts,” a Lover song also written by the duo.
James Kennedy & Ally Lewber
Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Ally Lewber shared a kiss before one of the LA shows.
Jason Bateman
Arrested Development’s Jason Bateman was spotted attending an LA show.
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum attended an LA tour stop with his wife Emilie. The actor shared an Instagram post referencing lyrics from “Cruel Summer” from Swift’s Lover album, along with some colorful emojis.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence attended a Philadelphia show in the VIP tent. When a crowd started to gather around her, Lawrence gamely interacted with fans, and even tried to take photos from her side of the fence.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson attended an LA show with his husband Justin Mikita.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba brought her whole family out to an LA tour stop.
Joseph Kahn
Director Joseph Kahn has worked on a number of Swift’s most elaborate music videos, including “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” and “Look What You Made Me Do.” He showed up to his support his friend and frequent collaborator during a Houston Eras Tour stop, and only had praise after the show, sharing to his Instagram story, “@taylorswift is putting on the show of a lifetime with the Eras Tour. It’s as big, bold, and artistic as any of the great pop stars of history.”
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts professed her love for Swift on Instagram after attending one of her shows.
Karlie Kloss
Swifties were shook when model Karlie Kloss was seen at an LA tour stop.
Kerry Washington
Actress Kerry Washington paid homage to Swift’s Red album when she attended a show.
Kesha
Kesha shared some posts on her Instagram story of her going to one of the shows.
Kevin Costner
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner announced he’s “officially a Swiftie” after attending one of the Eras Tour shows.
Kieth Urban & Nicole Kidman
Country star Kieth Urban attended the show as a date with his wife, actress (and AMC icon) Nicole Kidman.
Laura Dern
Actress Laura Dern showed up with her family in tow to support her “Bejweled” co-star on opening night of the Eras Tour. She shared a picture on her Instagram with a touching caption celebrating “found family.”
Lena Dunham
Swift’s longtime friend Lena Dunham attended one Eras Tour stop on her 37th birthday, prompting Swift to perform a rendition of “Forever & Always” as a birthday gift.
Lin-Manuel Miranda & Molly Ringwald
Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda attended a show (along with Molly Ringwald and Mariska Hargitay) in New Jersey.
Lupita Nyong’o and Sarah Paulson
Lupita Nyong’o went to an LA show with actress Sarah Paulson and their sisters Fiona and Rachel.
Marcus Mumford
The Mumford & Sons frontman appeared for a surprise guest performance during a Las Vegas tour stop. The two performed “Cowboy Like Me” together from Swift’s Evermore album for the shocked crowd.
Maren Morris
Country singer Maren Morris shared clips of her attending a New Jersey concert on her Instagram story.
Mariska Hargitay
Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay loved her first Eras Tour concert so much that she’s attended several. She’s been spotted at a Nashville stop, a New Jersey show, and one of the LA shows. I can’t say I’m not a little jealous!
Matty Healy
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy attended several Eras Tour shows, prompting speculation as to whether the two were a couple. There’s not much I can say here that we haven’t said already (this whole “Era” honestly feels like a fever dream) but after a few shows, things soon fizzled out.
Max Greenfield and Hunter Schafer
New Girl star Max Greenfield attended an LA show and even took a selfie with Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer.
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at an LA tour stop according to Page Six.
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown went to a Cincinatti tour stop with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling attended the first night of the LA shows and loved the concert so much she wrote on her Instagram, “There were no highlights. It was all highlight.”
Paul Rudd
Ant-Man star Paul Rudd was spotted at a New Jersey Eras Tour stop with a “13” written on his hand in true Swiftie fashion.
Paul Stanley
Kiss co-founder Paul Stanley went to an LA show with his family and had a great time.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon attended a tour stop in Nashville and shared a clip of Swift performing “Bejeweled.” In her own words, Witherspoon was enamored by “the stellar song choices, inspired choreography, other-worldly art design” and thanked the entire concert team for a great show.
Richard Madden
Richard Madden attended an LA tour stop.
Sabrina Carpenter
Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter went to a Philadelphia Eras Tour concert and shared a clip of her crying as the singer performed “Enchanted” from her Speak Now album. “Don’t hmu,” she captioned the post, following it with a second post of Swift captioned “unless you are HER.”
Sadie Sink
The Stranger Things and star of the All Too Well music video attended a show the same night as Anya Taylor Joy.
Samara Weaving
Ready or Not actress Samara Weaving attended the Eras tour on opening night and shared a few pictures of the show on her Instagram story.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh attended an LA show and inadvertently took a selfie with Karlie Kloss.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez showed up to at least two tour stops to support her longtime friend. She was spotted at an Arlington concert with her family and was also seen dancing to Lover with her sister Gracie in a sweet clip shared to Twitter. The two sisters even dressed up as “eras” themselves for the Arlington concert; Gomez was folklore and Gracie was Speak Now.
Shania Twain
Country pop susperstar Shania Twain attended Swift’s Vegas show as well. She shared a clip of her vibing to the beginning of “Blank Space” on her Instagram story with the caption, “What a show!”
Simu Liu
Shang-Chi and Barbie star Simu Liu had a great time at Swift’s Seattle show.
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña celebrated girls night at an LA Eras Tour stop.
Toni Colette
Hereditary star Toni Colette sang Swift’s praises after attending her Cincinatti show. “Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless,” she shared on her Instagram.
Vanessa and Bianka Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and daughter Bianka Bryant went to an LA show where Swift gave Bianka a black hat from her Red era.