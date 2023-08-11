God, I wish that were me.

It’s the end of an era, so to speak: Taylor Swift just finished the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour after performing 53 concerts in 20 cities for thousands of fans lucky enough to get tickets. The stadium tour is Swift’s sixth concert tour and her biggest yet, celebrating the different “eras” of Swift throughout her career. Every performance simultaneously feels like a celebration, a Broadway performance, and an intimate concert, as Swift performs hits from her debut album to Midnights and everything else in between.

Naturally, Swift’s friends have come out to support her and enjoy the show themselves, making each Eras Tour stop as star-studded as some red carpets. Observant concertgoers have been able to spot famous attendees, including Shania Twain and Emma Stone, enjoying the show just as much as any die-hard Swiftie. From celebrity friends and fans, here’s every celebrity who’s attended an Eras Tour concert so far (including the particularly star-studded LA tour stops).

Aaron Desner

The National star and Swift’s frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner joined her on stage for two nights in Tampa. The two performed “The Great War” from Midnights together, and later played folklore‘s “Mad Woman.” Dessner had nothing but good things to say after the show, sharing on his Instagram, “eternally grateful for all the music we have made and your friendship,” also calling the Eras Tour “the greatest show I’ve ever seen!!!!!!”

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys shared some sweet photos of Swift interacting with the No One singer’s son Genesis, both after the concert and at other events throughout the years.

Anya Taylor Joy, Malcolm McRae, Miles & Keleigh Teller

📷| Anya Taylor Joy, Malcolm McRae, Miles and Keleigh Teller are at today’s concert pic.twitter.com/IINOTM1IZu — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 10, 2023

On what appeared to be a double date, actress Anya Taylor Joy and her husband, Malcolm McRae, were spotted at a show with Top Gun‘s Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale showed that even Sharpay Evans is a Swiftie when shared these photos after going to one of the Eras Tour shows.

Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber at the #ErasTour in Los Angeles. 💕 pic.twitter.com/Pwf8zECao4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 9, 2023

Elvis star Austin Butler attended a show with girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Billy Joel

The Piano Man himself, Billy Joel, attended an Eras Tour stop with his family. He shared pics and a sweet video of his daughters dancing to “…Ready for It?” to his Instagram account, and got a picture with Swift backstage after the show.

Blake Lively

🎥| Blake Lively attended the Eras Tour in Detroit last night!pic.twitter.com/uzlOkM5ZOn — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 11, 2023

Blake Lively showed up at a Detroit show along with her daughters James and Inez to support her good friend. She was captured enthusiastically cheering and dancing along throughout the show.

Bradley Cooper

📸 | Bradley Cooper is at the show tonight! #EastRuthTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/YiTq3q6tIn — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) May 29, 2023

The voice of Rocket Raccoon himself, Bradley Cooper attended one of Swift’s New Jersey shows.

Brie Larson

Sticking with Marvel stars, none other than Captain Marvel showed up at one of the LA shows, and even shared friendship bracelets with Lupita Nyong’o and Sarah Paulson.

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

camila and shawn LMFAO pic.twitter.com/3Rsv08SNU3 — alex (@mysticaItime) May 27, 2023

The two singers sparked renewed romance rumors (following a shared kiss during this year’s Coachella) when they attended an Eras tour show together.

Candace King

Candace King, of The Vampire Diaries fame, shared a photo dump documenting a rainy Nashville concert on her Instagram.

Cara Delevigne

CARA DELEVINGNE IS LIVE AT THE ERAS TOUR pic.twitter.com/hvbOLQciTD — nicky (@getawayonce) March 18, 2023

Model and actress Cara Delevigne not only attended an Eras Tour show, she went full streamer mode and livestreamed it on her Instagram account. That’s dedication!

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron brought her daughters to a show as something of a birthday celebration.

Chloë Grace Moretz

🎥| @ChloeGMoretz vibing to "Love Story" at The Eras Tour pic.twitter.com/7nWMB1Nq2z — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 26, 2023

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz came to the Las Vegas concert and joined her fellow concertgoers in an enthusiastic sing along during Swift’s performance of “Love Story.”

David Harbour

One lucky fan took a picture with Stranger Things star David Harbour at a tour stop.

Diplo

‼️ | Sadly, @Diplo attended @TaylorSwift13’s “The Eras Tour”.



— “I really pulled up to the show. I’m a motherf*cking Swiftie now come at me. I kinda know the lyrics.” pic.twitter.com/nxtgWdeRFt — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) March 26, 2023

Diplo, the DJ who famously body shamed Swift on Twitter about ten years ago, showed up at the Las Vegas show. Even he seemed surprised to be there but by the end of the show, he confirmed he was “a motherf***ing swiftie now.”

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore had a lovely time attending the final three East Rutherford tour stops. She shared her experience dancing along with her daughters and cousin to her Instagram, and called the show “one of the best nights of our lives.”

Eddie Vedder

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder went to a show with his family in Seattle.

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo via instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/nqIgJ2TNqS — kathleen (@kpompeo__) March 25, 2023

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo brought her daughter Sienna to the Las Vegas show. Sienna is clearly a Swiftie as her mom shared a cute story of her singing along to the lyrics of “Blank Space,” complete with hand choreography.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts of Scream Queens fame was spotted dancing the night away to “Style” in a gorgeous white dress at one tour stop.

Emma Stone

🎥| Emma Stone dancing to @TaylorSwift13's "Love Story" at The Eras Tourpic.twitter.com/iPfV0qCnN6 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 20, 2023

Emma Stone has been friends with Swift since her Easy A and Zombieland days, and it’s adorable to see the two are still friends after all this time. Here is Stone acting just like all of us who can’t help but bop along to “Love Story.”

Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Este at #VegasTheErasTour! pic.twitter.com/frku0iRi1J — Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (@TS13ontour) March 25, 2023

Another Emma alert! Harry Potter star Emma Watson was spotted hanging out with Este Haim in the VIP section at the Las Vegas concert.

Ethan Hawke

During the Arlington, Texas show, actor and director Ethan Hawke was spotted talking to Selena Gomez in her family. Who knew he was a Swiftie?

Flavor Flav

In my RED (Taylor’s Version) Era and makin new friends at #TaylorSwift @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/tyOSDZ2c4M — FLAVOR FLAV LA 8/7 (@FlavorFlav) June 9, 2023

Flavor Flav went to a tour stop decked out in Red apparel, Taylor’s Version of course. “Had to check myself and what version ya boy was reppin,” he shared on his Twitter. “Artists supporting other artists.”

Fletcher

singing “clean” with a stadium full of people at the top of your lungs in New York while deep in your feelings hits different. thank you taylor. — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) May 29, 2023

Singer Fletcher went to a New York show and waxed poetic about the experience of singing “Clean” with an entire stadium on her Twitter account.

Gayle King, Channing Tatum & Karamo Brown

Gayle King, host of CBS Mornings, posted an Instagram photo dump of her concert experience where she ran into Channing Tatum and Queer Eye‘s Karomo Brown. She shared a fun video of Tatum dancing like his life depends on it in his “I’m the Daddy, it’s me” shirt.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid went to a show in Santa Clara with her friend, makeup artist Patrick Ta, and even handed out bracelets to other concertgoers.

Gracie Abrams

Gracie with friends at The Eras Tour recently (via @/randicass) pic.twitter.com/ckt2OzOvpk — Gracie Abrams Nation (@GRAClENATION) August 10, 2023

Singer Gracie Abrams attended a show with some friends.

HAIM

Swift and the sisters who make up HAIM have been besties long before “No Body, No Crime” and a “Bejeweled” music video appearance, so it makes perfect sense they’d show up to support their friend during the opening night of the Eras Tour. Here they are above, hanging out with fellow celebs Laura Dern and Emma Stone.

Halsey

Halsey reveals that they made 50 bracelets to hand out to fans at the #ErasTour.



📸: @HalseyUpdates pic.twitter.com/iJidisji3V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2023

Singer Halsey not only went to a show, they made 50 friendship bracelets to share with fans.

Hayley Kiyoko

Singer Hayley Kiyoko, who performed “Curious” with Swift a few years ago, attended one of Swift’s LA shows.

Jack Antonoff

"put* merd*"



— Jack Antonoff via Instagram Stories, enquanto assiste a #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/vNx5QCeJIF — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) April 2, 2023

Swift’s friend and frequent producer Jack Antonoff went to the Arlington tour stop. He shared a picture of Swift performing “august,” a song the two worked on for her folklore album, and Swift would later surprise him and the crowd with a performance of “Death By a Thousand Cuts,” a Lover song also written by the duo.

James Kennedy & Ally Lewber

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Ally Lewber shared a kiss before one of the LA shows.

Jason Bateman

jason bateman attended taylor swift’s the eras tour last night (9th of august)! pic.twitter.com/9wvwyOx4fp — best of jason bateman (@badpostbateman) August 10, 2023

Arrested Development’s Jason Bateman was spotted attending an LA show.

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum attended an LA tour stop with his wife Emilie. The actor shared an Instagram post referencing lyrics from “Cruel Summer” from Swift’s Lover album, along with some colorful emojis.

Jennifer Lawrence

🏟️| Jennifer Lawrence is at the show tonight! #PhillyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/GOC26sXyDQ — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) May 14, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence attended a Philadelphia show in the VIP tent. When a crowd started to gather around her, Lawrence gamely interacted with fans, and even tried to take photos from her side of the fence.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson attended an LA show with his husband Justin Mikita.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba brought her whole family out to an LA tour stop.

Joseph Kahn

Director Joseph Kahn has worked on a number of Swift’s most elaborate music videos, including “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” and “Look What You Made Me Do.” He showed up to his support his friend and frequent collaborator during a Houston Eras Tour stop, and only had praise after the show, sharing to his Instagram story, “@taylorswift is putting on the show of a lifetime with the Eras Tour. It’s as big, bold, and artistic as any of the great pop stars of history.”

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts professed her love for Swift on Instagram after attending one of her shows.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss sitting with the crowd at the Eras Tour.



pic.twitter.com/Ihn9EhjJ5D — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 10, 2023

Swifties were shook when model Karlie Kloss was seen at an LA tour stop.

Kerry Washington

Actress Kerry Washington paid homage to Swift’s Red album when she attended a show.

Kesha

Kesha via Insta post was also at the eras tour on N2 LA #ErasTour #ErasTourLA pic.twitter.com/fou00xOvyS — Aubrey (Taylor’s Version) (@swiftie2848) August 5, 2023

Kesha shared some posts on her Instagram story of her going to one of the shows.

Kevin Costner

📲| Kevin Costner attended The Eras Tour this week



"I'm officially a Swiftie!" pic.twitter.com/llJ5M0f8wg — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 10, 2023

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner announced he’s “officially a Swiftie” after attending one of the Eras Tour shows.

Kieth Urban & Nicole Kidman

Keith urban and Nicole Kidman are also here!!! pic.twitter.com/cN9HIsM5y7 — Emily 🪩 (@emkelley_) May 14, 2023

Country star Kieth Urban attended the show as a date with his wife, actress (and AMC icon) Nicole Kidman.

Laura Dern

Actress Laura Dern showed up with her family in tow to support her “Bejweled” co-star on opening night of the Eras Tour. She shared a picture on her Instagram with a touching caption celebrating “found family.”

Lena Dunham

📸 | Lena Dunham is in the audience tonight at The Eras Tour!



— Lena and Taylor have been friends for years.#PhillyTSTheErasTour #tstheerastour pic.twitter.com/ZQXgMF1S95 — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) May 14, 2023

Swift’s longtime friend Lena Dunham attended one Eras Tour stop on her 37th birthday, prompting Swift to perform a rendition of “Forever & Always” as a birthday gift.

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Molly Ringwald

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda attended a show (along with Molly Ringwald and Mariska Hargitay) in New Jersey.

Lupita Nyong’o and Sarah Paulson

Lupita Nyong’o went to an LA show with actress Sarah Paulson and their sisters Fiona and Rachel.

Marcus Mumford

The Mumford & Sons frontman appeared for a surprise guest performance during a Las Vegas tour stop. The two performed “Cowboy Like Me” together from Swift’s Evermore album for the shocked crowd.

Maren Morris

Country singer Maren Morris shared clips of her attending a New Jersey concert on her Instagram story.

Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay loved her first Eras Tour concert so much that she’s attended several. She’s been spotted at a Nashville stop, a New Jersey show, and one of the LA shows. I can’t say I’m not a little jealous!

Matty Healy

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy attended several Eras Tour shows, prompting speculation as to whether the two were a couple. There’s not much I can say here that we haven’t said already (this whole “Era” honestly feels like a fever dream) but after a few shows, things soon fizzled out.

Max Greenfield and Hunter Schafer

New Girl star Max Greenfield attended an LA show and even took a selfie with Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on Tuesday, according to Page Six. pic.twitter.com/uKp9DzOiwx — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2023

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at an LA tour stop according to Page Six.

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

📸 | Millie Bobby Brown is a certified #Lover stan confirmed 🩷 pic.twitter.com/I2C07CfjmN — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) July 1, 2023

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown went to a Cincinatti tour stop with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attended the first night of the LA shows and loved the concert so much she wrote on her Instagram, “There were no highlights. It was all highlight.”

Paul Rudd

📸 | Paul Rudd is at the show tonight! #EastRuthTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/cYD0En39N1 — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) May 28, 2023

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd was spotted at a New Jersey Eras Tour stop with a “13” written on his hand in true Swiftie fashion.

Paul Stanley

Took Erin, Sarah and Emily to see Taylor Swift Last Night! 6 shows at SoFi Stadium for a total of A HALF MILLION PEOPLE and I know why… PHENOMENAL SHOW BY A PHENOMENAL ARTIST. Thanks to her staff for rolling out the red carpet for us. pic.twitter.com/PL0qOz0c3B — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 5, 2023

Kiss co-founder Paul Stanley went to an LA show with his family and had a great time.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon attended a tour stop in Nashville and shared a clip of Swift performing “Bejeweled.” In her own words, Witherspoon was enamored by “the stellar song choices, inspired choreography, other-worldly art design” and thanked the entire concert team for a great show.

Richard Madden

my man (richard madden) is at the eras tour… he’s a swiftie… i’ve never wanted a man more in my life… pic.twitter.com/IRpYd1o9lY — nicky (@getawayonce) August 10, 2023

Richard Madden attended an LA tour stop.

Sabrina Carpenter

Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter went to a Philadelphia Eras Tour concert and shared a clip of her crying as the singer performed “Enchanted” from her Speak Now album. “Don’t hmu,” she captioned the post, following it with a second post of Swift captioned “unless you are HER.”

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink and Anya Taylor-Joy at Taylor Swift’s last #ErasTour show in LA. pic.twitter.com/qwTCyv3EAU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2023

The Stranger Things and star of the All Too Well music video attended a show the same night as Anya Taylor Joy.

Samara Weaving

a samara weaving no the eras tour 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/gEojGHMp6L — thaly (@thalyonfilm) March 18, 2023

Ready or Not actress Samara Weaving attended the Eras tour on opening night and shared a few pictures of the show on her Instagram story.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attended an LA show and inadvertently took a selfie with Karlie Kloss.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie share a sweet moment during ‘Lover’ at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.



pic.twitter.com/o2bP0TEBKQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2023

Selena Gomez showed up to at least two tour stops to support her longtime friend. She was spotted at an Arlington concert with her family and was also seen dancing to Lover with her sister Gracie in a sweet clip shared to Twitter. The two sisters even dressed up as “eras” themselves for the Arlington concert; Gomez was folklore and Gracie was Speak Now.

Shania Twain

Country pop susperstar Shania Twain attended Swift’s Vegas show as well. She shared a clip of her vibing to the beginning of “Blank Space” on her Instagram story with the caption, “What a show!”

Simu Liu

what a night in seattle!!! i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!! pic.twitter.com/XtA4KpxDfA — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 24, 2023

Shang-Chi and Barbie star Simu Liu had a great time at Swift’s Seattle show.

Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña

Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña celebrated girls night at an LA Eras Tour stop.

Toni Colette

Hereditary star Toni Colette sang Swift’s praises after attending her Cincinatti show. “Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless,” she shared on her Instagram.

Vanessa and Bianka Bryant

im not crying you are #LATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/bQ2LqnEPEC — mel 🏙️ WILL BE STREAMING 1989 TV (@likethenovels) August 4, 2023

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Bianka Bryant went to an LA show where Swift gave Bianka a black hat from her Red era.