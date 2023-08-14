St. Vincent attends Eras tour concert, witnesses 70,000 people singing the song she co-wrote

It’s a cruel summer without Taylor Swift, and no — we’re not referencing the second season of the once-iconic series that let us down in a major way this summer. We’re talking about one of the best songs in Swift’s entire discography and how that song resonated with us a little more intensely than usual over the last few months.

Another person who feels the intensity of Swift’s “Cruel Summer” is St. Vincent, co-writer of the tune, and she recently had a magical experience at the Eras Tour when she heard a stadium of fans singing the song all around her.

Being wowed by 70,000 people belting out the lyrics of an emotional tune she helped to write, and plays guitar on, had to be quite an emotional moment for St. Vincent — one she won’t soon forget. Of course, as many who have attended the Eras Tour are aware, the celeb sightings during the show are another exciting piece of the puzzle, so fans were closely watching St. Vincent’s reaction. Her look of totally awestruck is giving us all the feels.

📲| “Cruel Summer” co-writer St. Vincent attended The Eras Tour



"70,000 people singing cruel summer." pic.twitter.com/esfF9C1F8h — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 13, 2023

It wasn’t just that she was amazed by the experience; it was a look of gratitude and honor to have been part of something so moving and monumental. Swift’s Eras Tour isn’t just a concert experience for many of her fans — it’s growing up.

Swift’s albums have shaped many a chapter of our lives; we’ve cried to songs like “All Too Well” and “Last Kiss” as we dealt with heartache and sang our hearts out to “Long Live” as we looked back at how it felt to fall in love for the first time.

Swift’s fans have lived many integral parts of our lives with her music, some even using her songs for first dances, or as background music to videos of our children growing up. St. Vincent wasn’t just helping to write a song and play music to a tune that we’d listen to when we felt like our own summer was exceptionally cruel, she was cementing her place in our hearts for decades to come, and it was the visual representation of that which came alive in her eyes as she watched the crowd.

Seeing it happen during the Eras Tour is something special indeed; talk about a life-changing experience, and we have a feeling that the rest of this summer will be anything but cruel for St. Vincent.