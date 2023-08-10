When was Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ originally released?

Taylor Swift has made every fan’s dream come true with the announcement that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is indeed on the way. However, those who are only recently inducted as a Swiftie may wonder what the history is with the original album.

The announcement occurred in dramatic fashion during a concert following quite the epic trail of breadcrumbs left by the singer. Just a month after Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) dropped, many fans came to believe she would announce her next re-recording effort near the end of her U.S. Eras Tour. This all stemmed from a number of clues left by the singer.

For instance, fans claimed the wristbands in SoFi stadium during Swfit’s recent Inglewood, California concert had a moment where they glowed blue, supposedly the hue of 1989. A sign in the “I Can See You” music video also had “1989 TV” written on it. And an X post by the account Taylor Nation referenced a list of numbers that fans quickly pointed out added up to 89: “53 shows, 20 cities, 10 Eras, 5 months, and 1 thing’s for sure… the first leg of #TSTheErasTour presented by @CapitalOne left a permanent mark.”

When was 1989 released?

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

For those who missed the hype train when it first left the station, Swift’s 1989 was originally released on October 27, 2014. The album became an instant pop classic with tracks that dominated the Billboard charts for months thereafter and mixed genres as diverse as new wave, rock, electronica, and even hip-hop thanks to a track featuring Kendrick Lamar. The re-recorded version of the album will feature five unreleased tracks, Swift said, and it will be available exactly nine years after the original release, on Oct. 27, 2023.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be the fourth re-recording of one of her previous albums since 2021, with the last three being Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).