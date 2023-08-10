Update Aug 10 11:53pm CT: Taylor Swift confirmed 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be released on Oct. 27 during her performance in Los Angeles earlier tonight.

It’s been a month since Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released, and fans are keen to know which album will be next. So far, Taylor Swift has re-recorded three of the six albums. While no official release dates were announced, previews of some of these re-recordings made their way to the wild, like through TV shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 and social media.

As always, Miss Swift tends to leave breadcrumbs for fans to follow, and at the moment, the clues lead to one potential title. Could it be that this pop sensation is hinting toward the announcement of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?

Is Taylor Swift about to announce ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)?’

Swifties believe that the singer could announce 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during the final leg of the U.S. Eras Tour in Inglewood, California. Some of the hints that led to the conclusion were the change of the wristbands in SoFi Stadium and that one moment when everyone’s bands glowed in the color that represented the album.

Keen-eyed fans also noticed a small easter egg in the “I Can See You” music video where it had “1989 TV” written on one of the signs. This led to the assumption that Swift’s fifth album may be next in the pipeline, especially when @TaylorNation released this cryptic Tweet during the final LA show.

53 shows, 20 cities, 10 Eras, 5 months, and 1 thing’s for sure… the first leg of #TSTheErasTour presented by @CapitalOne left a permanent mark. pic.twitter.com/TlWEKDUnOD — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) August 9, 2023

As of writing, Swift has yet to make any comments about her next album at her show. There was even an attempt to throw fans off by releasing a snippet for Reputation (Taylor’s Version). But based on the clues that she has left for fans, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) could be announced at any time.

So while fans wait for any official news, the original 1989 album is still available to stream on Spotify.