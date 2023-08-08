Every song featured in season 2 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ so far

The soundtrack for season 2 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' is the ultimate coming-of-age playlist.

Aside from a love triangle between two hotties (Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher) that leaves every girl wishing they were Belly Conklin, a huge aspect of Prime Video‘s The Summer I Turned Pretty is the music heard throughout the popular series.

After the trailer for the beloved show gave Swifties their first glimpse into Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with a snippet of “Back To December (Taylor’s Version),” fans of the series have been on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what the rest of the soundtrack will have in store.

With episodes dropping weekly on Fridays, it’s safe to say that we’re counting down the days until episode 7, “Love Affair,” is available to stream, but until then, keep scrolling to see the tunes that have been featured throughout the series so far.

Season 2, episode 1: “Love Lost”

Tyler, The Creator feat. Kali Uchis — “See You Again”

Taylor Swift — “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Lizzo — “If You Love Me”

Latto — “Big Energy”

Flo Milli — “In The Party”

Daisha McBride — “Do What I Want”

Aerosmith — “Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing” (Covered by Milo)

Lit — “My Own Worst Enemy” (Covered by Milo)

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift — “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande — “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Season 2, episode 2: “Love Scene”

One Direction — “Steal My Girl”

Hatchie — “Don’t Leave Me In The Rain”

Sofia Mills — “Coffee Breath”

Taylor Swift — “Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)”

Del Water Gap — “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Deja Vu”

Taylor Swift — “Invisible String”

Des’ree — “I’m Kissing You”

Season 2, episode 3: “Love Sick”

Warren Hue & Tobi Lou — “In My Bag”

Caroline Polachek — “Bunny Is A Rider”

The Smashing Pumpkins — “Mayonaise”

Remi Wolf — “Pink + White (Live at Electric Lady)”

Pearl Jam — “Last Kiss” (Covered by Conrad)

Fleetwood Mac — “Silver Springs”

Mac Miller — “Circles”

Juice WRLD — “Sometimes”

Season 2, episode 4: “Love Game”

Bleachers — “Don’t Take The Money”

bbno$ feat. Rich Brian — “Edamame”

Coi Leray — “Players”

Katy Perry — “Never Really Over”

Taylor Swift — “Sweet Nothing”

Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj — “Side to Side (Remix)”

Cake — “The Distance”

Guns N’ Roses — “Sweet Child of Mine”

Camelphat & Elderbrook — “Cola”

Angel Olsen — “Go Home”

Season 2, episode 5: “Love Fool”

Cage The Elephant — “Goodbye”

Brockhampton — “Goodbye”

Frank Ocean — “Nikes”

Frank Ocean — “Moon River”

Daniel Caesar — “Do You Like Me”

HUNNY — “Homesick”

Niall Horan — “Heaven”

Joji — “Die For You”

The Kid LAROI — “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)”

Season 2, episode 6: “Love Fest”

Carl Coccomo — “It’s Christmas”

Taylor Swift — “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)”

Phoenix feat. Ezra Koenig — “Tonight”

Cam’Ron — “Oh Boy”

Sublime — “Doin Time”

Gorillaz feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown — “New Gold”

Baird — “Easy On Them Turns”

Miley Cyrus — “Party In The USA”

Chlöe — “Treat Me”

Blink 182 — “All The Small Things”

Armani White — “Billie Eilish”

Anitta — “Boys Don’t Cry”

Taylor Swift feat. Lana Del Rey — “Snow On The Beach”

Listening to these tracks is sure to make you feel like you are down at Cousins Beach with Conrad, Jeremiah, Belly, and the rest of the squad!