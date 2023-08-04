How many episodes are in season 2 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty?’

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two is well underway over on Amazon Prime. The novel written by Jenny Han, of To All the Boys fame, received an adaption back in 2022, and now, with an ever-growing fan base is in the middle of its second season. But how many episodes are there in total?

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the complex love triangle between Isabel “Belly” Conklin and her two childhood friends from her summers by the beach. The main issue, beyond liking two boys at once; is that they are brothers. The first season started off with Isabel going from, “she’s like my sister” to girlfriend material as she has had a “glow-up” since they last saw her. Cue then, the fight between brothers for her affection, as well as the internal struggle of Isabel as she tries to figure out who she actually has feelings for.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode count

Image via Prime Video

The second season starts off with a heartbreaking moment, as the boys lose their mother, Susannah, to cancer, a loss which is further compounded by the fact they might also lose the beach house where they made so many fond memories with their mom. Alongside this, the trio is trying to navigate the messy tangle they created in the first season, with Isabel having kissed both brothers. Fans of the show are already knee deep into the season which has been releasing episodes every week on Fridays since the first episode debuted on July 14.

We have already had five episodes so far, with three more to go, making a grand total of eight episodes for season two. The next episode is set to air on Amazon Prime on Friday, Aug. 4, with the finale set for Aug. 18. A third season is already in the works, though with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike still well underway, it is unsure when they will be able to make a start on production, meaning fans could have to wait just a little longer for the next batch of episodes.