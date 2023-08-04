The first taste of Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ is here

No one was ready for this.

A snippet of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) has been featured in the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, nearly a month after the launch of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Although the album has yet to be announced, this release might suggest that re-recordings are already underway.

Episode 6, titled “Love Fest” featured a snippet of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” in a scene where Isabel and Jeremiah engaged in poolside antics. While it’s unfortunate that only the bridge and chorus were included, it certainly excited Swifties, especially those who were eagerly waiting for the album’s release, whenever that may be.

Ever since the episode aired, “Delicate” trended on Twitter, with fans losing their minds about the featured track. At the same time, this song confused those who believed that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be the next album. What will it be, Ms. Swift? Will 1989 or Reputation be the next album coming out?

This isn’t the first time a Taylor Swift song found its way into The Summer I Turned Pretty. Numerous tracks were played throughout the show to underscore Isabel’s romantic journey. Furthermore, trailers for the show’s second season showcased “August” and “Back To December.”

It’s been a shocking week to be a Swiftie. Aside from featuring this unreleased song in the show, the pop star also unveiled additional North American dates for The Eras Tour in 2024. This time, Canada has been included in the lineup following months of fan requests and a callout from Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Fingers crossed that more unreleased re-recordings will be featured in future episodes, especially when two more remain until the end of season 2. If you want catch this unreleased track, The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently streaming on Prime Video.