Ryan Reynolds hints at another multiversal ‘Deadpool 3’ cameo, this time from a former co-star and Merc with a Mouth superfan

It’s already been made perfectly clear that Deadpool 3 is going to be a massive reunion of faces from the past, present, and potential future of Marvel Comics adaptations, but Ryan Reynolds’ online activity has potentially indicated there’s going to be at least one more name added to the list.

The madcap multiversal caper already boasts the leading man and producer’s BFF/arch-nemesis Hugh Jackman, as well as returning stars Morena Baccarin, Biranna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapičić, and Shioli Kutsuna, so familiar favorites are in plenty of supply.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Jennifer Garner’s Elektra is the most surprising addition by far, but another one of Reynolds’ co-stars from Netflix blockbuster The Adam Project could end up getting involved after the actor liked the below tweet, that states the case for having known Deadpool superfan Walker Scobell swing by as Kidpool.

Hardly a guarantee that the youngster will show up in Deadpool 3, but given that we’ve been inundated with rumors naming upwards of 15 prospective guest stars who have neither been confirmed or denied as of yet, what’s one more to throw onto the raging fires of speculation?

We know the multiverse is going to play a major part in the story, and you’d expect the fourth wall-breaking and self-aware superhero would be keen to rope in as many unexpected and out of left-field guests as possible, but there’s a distinct possibility we won’t be finding out until next summer when Deadpool 3 finally slices and dices its way onto the big screen.