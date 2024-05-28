Billie Eilish from her "Lunch" music video and Taylor Swift from the music video for "Fortnight"
via YouTube
Category:
Music
Celebrities

Why fans think Billie Eilish shaded Taylor Swift (and they’re not happy)

Fans are accusing Billie of not being a girl's girl.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: May 28, 2024 02:57 am

Billie Eilish is now trending following the release of her new album, but some of her most recent comments have put a bee in the bonnet of Taylor Swift fans.

Recommended Videos

Eilish is currently riding high after the release of her awesome third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The singer has also announced her new tour, which will hit the road in September. Eilish and Swift have a lot of fan overlap, so what’s the drama?

What did Billie Eilish say about Taylor Swift?

Billie Eilish floating in the promotional image for Hit Me Hard and Soft
via Billie Eilish

During an interview on Stationhead Radio last week, Eilish appeared to throw major shade at Swift for her The Eras Tour concert, calling the move to have a concert of over three hours “psychotic.”

“I’m not doing a three-hour show, that’s literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that, you know what I’m saying? I don’t even want that as a fan. Even my favorite artists in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours; that’s far too long.”

Billie Eilish

Swifties are convinced Eilish shaded Swift’s Eras Tour and also Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, as both shows last over three hours. That is despite Eilish previously calling them “untouchable superstars.”

Naturally, fans started bashing Eillish for her comments, noting that everyone wanted to go to Swift and Beyonce’s sold-out tours.

Bille’s fans tried to reason with the Swifties, explaining that she was actually talking about her own performances and tours. She explained that she wouldn’t have enough material for a three-hour show, but it still felt like a shade towards Swift. Especially since Billie’s manager shaded Swift.

Billie Eilish’s manager took a swing at Swift, too

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
Image via X/Taylor Swift

Swift’s, The Tortured Poets Department is still sitting pretty at #1 spot in the charts thanks to new digital versions being released. However, that led to Billie’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, to debut at #2. Because of that, fans weren’t too happy.

Billie’s fans started ranting over Taylor’s business moves online, claiming she was only releasing versions to block other artists from being successful. Her manager Danny Rukasin liked, reposted, and later deleted a tweet that accused Taylor of that. The initial tweet, shared by @jdkaknak, said, “taylor swift breaking her neck doing everything to prevent other artists from shining.”

Rukasin deleted the tweet, and Swifties noted that, in the end, the music industry is, in fact, an industry where competition exists and many artists have different strategies. Swift, like many other artists, regularly releases new versions shortly after releasing an album to make sure her album stays on top of the charts. On top of that, it’s the fans who decide to buy or stream an album, which determines how successful an album is.

Eilish hasn’t clarified the feud allegations or her manager’s social media activity. Despite all this, Taylor Swift is still topping the charts, and, while she hasn’t weighed in on the drama, she might be subtly saying “try and come for my job.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What was ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor’s cause of death?
johnny Wactor General Hospital shot and killed
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What was ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor’s cause of death?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 27, 2024
Read Article Who plays Claire on ‘The Young and The Restless?’
Hayley Erin as Claire Grace on The Young and the Restless
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who plays Claire on ‘The Young and The Restless?’
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 27, 2024
Read Article Why did Hootie and the Blowfish break up?
Hootie and The Blowfish
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why did Hootie and the Blowfish break up?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 27, 2024
Read Article What happened to PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray?
Grayson Murray death
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 26, 2024
Read Article Did Mariah Carey really sue her ex for wasting her time and win?
Mariah Carey
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Mariah Carey really sue her ex for wasting her time and win?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What was ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor’s cause of death?
johnny Wactor General Hospital shot and killed
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What was ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor’s cause of death?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 27, 2024
Read Article Who plays Claire on ‘The Young and The Restless?’
Hayley Erin as Claire Grace on The Young and the Restless
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who plays Claire on ‘The Young and The Restless?’
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 27, 2024
Read Article Why did Hootie and the Blowfish break up?
Hootie and The Blowfish
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why did Hootie and the Blowfish break up?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 27, 2024
Read Article What happened to PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray?
Grayson Murray death
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 26, 2024
Read Article Did Mariah Carey really sue her ex for wasting her time and win?
Mariah Carey
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Mariah Carey really sue her ex for wasting her time and win?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 26, 2024
Author
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.