Why fans think Billie Eilish shaded Taylor Swift (and they’re not happy)

Billie Eilish is now trending following the release of her new album, but some of her most recent comments have put a bee in the bonnet of Taylor Swift fans.

Eilish is currently riding high after the release of her awesome third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The singer has also announced her new tour, which will hit the road in September. Eilish and Swift have a lot of fan overlap, so what’s the drama?

What did Billie Eilish say about Taylor Swift?

via Billie Eilish

During an interview on Stationhead Radio last week, Eilish appeared to throw major shade at Swift for her The Eras Tour concert, calling the move to have a concert of over three hours “psychotic.”

“I’m not doing a three-hour show, that’s literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that, you know what I’m saying? I don’t even want that as a fan. Even my favorite artists in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours; that’s far too long.” Billie Eilish

Swifties are convinced Eilish shaded Swift’s Eras Tour and also Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, as both shows last over three hours. That is despite Eilish previously calling them “untouchable superstars.”

….????? millions of people seem to want that but ok — meg (@taychonne) May 24, 2024

Naturally, fans started bashing Eillish for her comments, noting that everyone wanted to go to Swift and Beyonce’s sold-out tours.

Billie Eilish is the example of a fake feminist pure and simple. Performative activist at its highest level folks. — V.C. (@verotx11) May 24, 2024

Bille’s fans tried to reason with the Swifties, explaining that she was actually talking about her own performances and tours. She explained that she wouldn’t have enough material for a three-hour show, but it still felt like a shade towards Swift. Especially since Billie’s manager shaded Swift.

Billie Eilish’s manager took a swing at Swift, too

Image via X/Taylor Swift

Swift’s, The Tortured Poets Department is still sitting pretty at #1 spot in the charts thanks to new digital versions being released. However, that led to Billie’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, to debut at #2. Because of that, fans weren’t too happy.

Billie’s fans started ranting over Taylor’s business moves online, claiming she was only releasing versions to block other artists from being successful. Her manager Danny Rukasin liked, reposted, and later deleted a tweet that accused Taylor of that. The initial tweet, shared by @jdkaknak, said, “taylor swift breaking her neck doing everything to prevent other artists from shining.”

(🧵) taylor swift breaking her neck doing everything to prevent other artists from shining pic.twitter.com/lRBZKQkpnP — jam ➵ (@jdkaknak) May 17, 2024

Rukasin deleted the tweet, and Swifties noted that, in the end, the music industry is, in fact, an industry where competition exists and many artists have different strategies. Swift, like many other artists, regularly releases new versions shortly after releasing an album to make sure her album stays on top of the charts. On top of that, it’s the fans who decide to buy or stream an album, which determines how successful an album is.

Eilish hasn’t clarified the feud allegations or her manager’s social media activity. Despite all this, Taylor Swift is still topping the charts, and, while she hasn’t weighed in on the drama, she might be subtly saying “try and come for my job.”

