‘Taymother gives Taydaughter advice in life’: Sabrina Carpenter reveals whether or not Taylor Swift is actually a positive role model

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t just a fan, she knows Taylor Swift personally, and has clarified for everyone out there whether the “All Too Well” star is a good role model, whether for career guidance, or how to handle fame.

For Swifties, Taylor Swift can almost do no wrong. Outside her huge celebrity persona, she has shown her interest in many causes behind the scenes, donating hundreds of millions privately, including to food banks and animal shelters, at every stop on the Eras Tour. She also scored major cool points last month after she officially endorsed Kamala Harris for President.

However, Swifties don’t know her personally, and we get glimpses about what she’s like from her peers, which has always been positive. Raye, who opened up for the “Anti-Hero” star during the second round of Swift’s Wembley shows in the U.K., just hyped Swift after meeting her on tour. “She’s just like a really normal, lovely person. I fell in love with her even more during that whole experience.”

So, what does her young protégé, Sabrina Carpenter have to say about Taylor?

Sabrina Carpenter highlights Taylor Swift’s influence

Swift’s influence on the music industry is clear and highlighted by her many accolades, awards, and records. However, she is a big influence not only for women everywhere, teaching them to be powerful and resilient, but for fellow members in the industry, as well.

Sabrina Carpenter reflects on Taylor Swift's influence, noting her composure and support, and reflects on surrounding yourself with supportive people while navigating fame: "You kind of just figure it out along the way.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Sabrina reflected on Swift’s influence and support, clarifying that she is a good role model thanks to how she carries herself, and that she supports her friends. “You just watch her, like, walk in a room and it’s very easy to understand that she’s so composed, she’s graceful, she’s gracious.” As for actual advice, Carpenter said, “I wouldn’t say it’s, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she’s very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that. So I’m grateful for that.”

The “Taste” hitmaker continued, “Again, if we’re talking about how to deal with it all, I think everyone has such an individual, unique experience that there’s no blanket statement or advice on how to not let it rattle you.” Carpenter noted she surrounds herself with people like the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” star, and fans online were happy to see it, especially in an environment constantly pinning women against each other.

Sabrina Carpenter was a Swiftie first, and later became one of Swift’s friends and protégés. She opened for her during the South American and Australian leg of the Eras Tour, and even performed with her on stage after the weather led to cancelling the opening act. Swift invited her back on stage, and they performed “White Horse” together.

Carpenter’s history with the song goes way back to 2008, when the former Disney star was filmed doing a cover of Swift’s “White Horse.” Her first YouTube video, in August 2009, was a cover of Swift’s “Picture to Burn.” The two met officially in 2017, with Swift sending her a Red (Taylor’s Version) package ahead of the release in 2021. Since then, they have been constantly photographed together at awards shows, and was even a part of Swift’s crew during a Kansas City Chiefs game, when Tay-Tay was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The “Fortnight” singer/songwriter even hyped Carpenter’s latest album, Short ‘n Sweet, on its release day, proving she’s always there for her friends. With the “Espresso” singer’s latest words, it’s clear that Swift leads by example, thus making her a positive role model — especially for her peers in the music industry.

