‘I fell in love with her even more’: Raye opens up on how Taylor Swift treated her Eras Tour support acts

So, you know how Taylor Swift’s a celebrity to celebrities? Well, you can add Raye to the long list of famous names who have signed onto the ever-growing fandom of celeb Swifties.

After crushing it at the 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards, the British singer-songwriter had endless compliments to pay Taylor Swift backstage. While she also paid homage to her LGBTQ fan base and spoke about the Amy Winehouse comparisons, it was her gushing remarks about T-Swift that left the powerhouse vocalist almost speechless.

Raye calls Taylor Swift “The nicest, sweetest human being!”

Sunday, Oct. 6 was a phenomenal night of music, as several icons hit the stage to wow the crowd at the 50th anniversary of the AMAs. Still fast on the rise, Raye absolutely owned the night, with a phenomenal performance of James Brown’s classic hit, “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” After the show, she had a chat with Billboard magazine, where she raved about Taylor Swift, tagging the superstar “the nicest, sweetest human being.”

Earlier this year, on Taylor Swift’s UK leg of her record-defying The Eras Tour, Raye opened the show on multiple nights, effectively boosting her profile to the Swifties, and the rest of the world. Reliving the bliss, Raye told Billboard that opening the tour was both “intimidating,” and “an honor,” which tracks, considering she performed to thousands of Swifties each night. But that’s not all. Raye just couldn’t hold back her admiration for Swift’s ethic, as well as her kindness.

Sorry, I don’t understand how that beautiful woman gets up on stage for three hours and slays the thing, and still took the time to say hello. And we had a lovely chat. She’s just like a really normal, lovely person. I fell in love with her even more during that whole experience. So yeah, I was very grateful. And she’s very inspiring as well. You know, like what a whole legacy she’s built. So it was really just an honor to be a tiny, tiny part of it.

Well, even though she might have been a “tiny, tiny part of it,” Raye’s voice is anything but. Each time during The Eras Tour, she brought the house down with her larger than life vocals, and her emotionally charged lyrics.

The continuous rise of Raye!

Opening The Eras Tour is just one of many accomplishments Raye has snagged in the last two years. After her track “Escapism” took over TikTok and then the world, she’s been fast on the rise. But she’s also been hard at work for longer than that. After breaking free from a horrid contract, Raye has been dominating, and both her singing and songwriting have been rapidly gaining more and more recognition.

She’s penned hits for Beyoncé, Zara Larrson, John Legend, Ellie Goulding, and more big stars. She was also the opening act for the European leg of Sza’s SOS Tour last year. Moreover, Raye has shut down major venues like The Royal Albert Hall and the O2, and earned a whopping six awards at the 2024 Brit Awards. Evidently, while 2023 was the year of Raye, 2024 has followed suit, as the high-flying English starlet hasn’t slowed down.

