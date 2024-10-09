Taylor Swift just got in on a game day tradition with Travis Kelce and it’s the most millennial thing you’ll see today

Taylor Swift was, of course, born in 1989 making her a core millennial girly. Over the years, she has fully embraced this aesthetic in her art, her references, and her online interactions. Now, Swift joined Travis Kelce‘s post-game tradition and proved to everyone she’s the ultimate millennial queen with a trend of lore we all did.

Swift’s career spans over 18 years of music, a long time for someone who’s barely 34 years old. A part of why she has such a strong, devoted fandom is that both have grown together and experienced the same things at the same time. Sure, Swift’s fame completely exploded in the last few years post-Folklore and Midnights, and Gen Z relates to her feelings, too, but I’m talking about the majority of people who have been following her since her self-titled debut.

People who remember how millennial-core Swift was since the early days. She had an account on MySpace, and then switched to Tumblr for a long time, even when it was past its prime. She was later very active on Twitter (now known as X, which she seldom uses anymore), had her Instagram vibe era around her 1989 release, and switched to TikTok, where she comments on her fans’ posts. She also uses a plethora of millennial-thematic emojis or writing styles, which allows fans to feel truly seen, a perfect encompassing of her career. Part of being a millennial is embracing your cringeyness, and Swift has done that. Her style also reflects her 2000s inspiration, and here’s what truly settles the conversation.

Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce’s game tradition that’s just a millennial trait

🚨taylor with friends after the game last night! pic.twitter.com/T4mgnzzQRx — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 8, 2024

There are many things millennials did once phones started adding cameras. There were the bathroom selfies, the overuse of sepia filters, and, of course, the feet/ shoes pictures. Over the years, Swift has done all of those, and now she has blessed us with another cringy trend. Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and even joined in on a game day tradition of group photos of their shoes.

Last week, Kelce’s friend Harry Clark posted a similar shoe photo, and this week, it was his childhood best friend, designer Aric Jones, to honor the tradition, and he tagged both Swift and Kelce. Only this time, Swift was one of the boys, with her Vivienne Westwood black Grace boots.

For the game, Swift donned an entire Vivienne Westwood outfit, which included her plaid corset and miniskirt, knee-high boots, and a heart-shaped bag. Of course, the choice of designer isn’t shocking at all, as the brand has also been behind some of her most iconic looks so far, and also designed numerous The Eras Tour outfits. She also impressed everyone with her Fazit glitter freckles, the ultimate Millennial trend.

Swift wasn’t just one of the boys, but one of the girls, too, as she posed with other Chiefs WAGs and enjoyed herself inside Travis Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium. The same night she got even more relatable as she switched the high boots to a different shoewear — the Skyla chain embellished boots, also black, from Stella McCartney.

We might also remember that Swift is painfully aware of her millennial antics and she’s not only not ashamed of it, but proud. Following the intense backlash of her emoji overuse, she called out every Gen Z-er out there who is cringing at her posts in the most emoji-filled note. On her birthday last year, she announced that her Eras Tour concert film was available, and several emojis later, she warned everyone how much she cared about the criticism.

“PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!” Swift proudly highlighted that with a birthday cake so everyone would know. All hail our Millennial Queen!

