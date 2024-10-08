‘Not Scott pouting too’: Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game with an important plus one and we can’t get enough of the sweetness

Sports can be divisive — everyone has favorites, ideas, and ideologies but it isn’t always the rule. Sports can bring together families and even people who aren’t interested in the game, especially when looking at Taylor Swift‘s influence on the NFL.

Since she publicly started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the worldwide superstar has led to a massive viewership increase. If you don’t believe me, here are the stats. The Swiftie Effect, directly influenced by Swift’s presence at the games, led to a 7% increase in NFL viewership compared to the previous year, with an average of 17.9 million viewers. The number of female viewers also rose by 63% between the ages of 18 and 49 at the Chiefs and Bears game on Sept 24, 2023, the first game Swift attended. Travis Kelce’s jersey spiked by 400%, which led to his jersey being in the top 5 most popular of the season.

Swift doesn’t attend the games alone, and over the course of last season, we’ve seen a parade of random celebrities join Swift to support her beau — BFFs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, and so many more. However, she often makes it a family affair, sitting with either Travis Kelce’s parents or her own family.

Taylor Swift enjoyed the last Kansas City Chiefs with her dad

As expected, Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the New Orleans Saints. Following the uproar and intense mania about her missing previous away games — which have nothing to do with the realness of her relationship with Kelce, but merely safety and possibly other work commitments — the “Fortnight” star donned glitter freckles, a Vivienne Westwood plaid outfit, and was joined by none other than her father, Scott Swift.

A formerly known Philadelphia Eagles fan, as he is a west Pennsylvania native, papa Swift has switched his alliances to the Chiefs once his daughter started dating Kelce. “I’m a football fan — of all teams,” Scott Swift smartly explained, adding that Chiefs’ coach, Andy Reid, “used to coach the Eagles.”

The father-daughter duo sat in the suite together and was even caught taking selfies together with Scott’s phone and overall being wholesome. Seeing Swift close to her family is no surprise for the Swifties, her parents, Scott and Andrea, have been there for her since the beginning of her career, but it doesn’t make it any less sweet.

Swifties joined the conversations on TikTok, noting that, “Love that her Dad goes to the games. She’s a lucky daughter to have such an attentive Dad.” Another noted their funny selfie faces, writing, “Not Scott pouting tooo.” As Swift attending football games led to many daughters bonding with their own football-watching dads, another fan noted, “They didn’t just create bonding for fathers and daughters across America but for themselves too.”

After the Chiefs beat out the Saints, Swift and her dad met up with Kelce and his dad, Ed Kelce, inside his VIP suite. A video showed them very happy as they chatted with their dads, and engaging in some PDA following the iconic win. The two had their arms wrapped around each other and even leaned in for a kiss. “The dads casually looking away for the smooches lol,” noticed one fan as the two could barely keep their hands off each other.

As both are very close with their families, who are always there to support them in one way or another, it’s not hard to see why everyone really wants them to be endgame.

