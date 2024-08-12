‘She’s a person who shows up for you’: Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship goes on full display following epic ‘It Ends With Us’ favor

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are total friendship goals, and we were all recently reminded of their awesome friendship when the actress gave an interview about her new film, It Ends With Us. The romance/drama has been attracting a lot of attention, and fans were excited about this film from early on (perhaps in part thanks to Swift’s song “My Tears Ricochet” featuring in the trailer). But how did this collaboration come about?

Recommended Videos

This was the question on everyone’s mind, and Lively addressed it in her interview. “This movie, when you see it, it feels like a big beautiful summer movie but with no budget,” she said, “So there where a lot of favors and a lot of begging.” It has been reported that the film was created with a $25 million budget (which is exceptionally small for Hollywood films. In comparison, Deadpool & Wolverine is reported to have had a budget of $200 million).

In the same chat, Lively commented on how Swift was involved in her latest project. “Honestly, she was with me on this experience the whole time … she is a person who shows up for you.” A clip from the interview was shared on TikTok by user withberrybookpages, who captioned the video with “their friendship.”



The comment section of the post celebrates Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship, and fans really love how these two are always there for each other. “‘She’s a person who shows up for you’….. I love Taylor so much,” a fan wrote. Another agreed, writing, “Friends who support each other are undefeated.”

Other comments on the post include, “I need to know if Taylor has read the book and what she thinks of it,” “How did this movie not have a nice chunk of budget?? That’s where I’m confused lol,” and “this is me begging to join that friend group.”

Lively and Swift have been friends for almost a decade, with fans first getting a glimpse into their relationship in 2015 when they spent a day getting to know each other at Warner Bros. Movie World theme park in Australia. Over the years, they have continued to share their love for each other with sweet messages on social and by supporting each other’s careers. This includes Lively attending Swift’s Eras Tour and the musician including Lively and Ryan Reynold’s daughter James in her song, “Reputation.” And now, Swift has stepped up for Lively’s It Ends With Us. It’s easy to love these two!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy