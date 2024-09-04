Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are accused of having a PR relationship again after ‘leaked breakup contract’ and the fake receipts are so high school

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in July 2023, and they made their first public appearance on Sept. 24 of the same year at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears. Fast forward through a year filled with public appearances, PDA, and mutual support on both sides, and some people still think the two have a fake relationship for the sake of PR.

Throughout their relationship, Swift has attended numerous Kansas City Chiefs games and, in return, Kelce was present at many Eras Tour shows, and even joined her onstage at London Night 3. Their romance seemed like a rom-com where the superstar meets an athlete, they fall in love, and live happily ever after. As a high-power couple, their public relationship was often the subject of speculation, including an ongoing debate as to whether their relationship’s giving realness.

On Sept. 4., a document bearing Travis Kelce’s PR logo was leaked online, looking like a contract that indicates the couple will announce their public breakup on Sept. 28. However, the receipts are “So High School.”

Relax, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship isn’t fake

Travis Kelce's PR company and their legal team had to get involved because a clearly fake contract outlining his relationship with Taylor, including that they were going to break up on September 28th, was put out on Reddit pic.twitter.com/R3yOhDCY8p — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) September 4, 2024

The document was titled “Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce’s Public Relations Following Breakup With Taylor Swift” and indicated the plans to handle Kelce’s image post-breakup. The document also featured example statements and typical quotes about mutual respect, and that the two decided to part ways. However, Kelce’s lawyers confirmed the document is absolutely, 1000% false.

Full Scope PR continued that no one in the agency had anything to do with the alleged document, and that the company’s legal team is investigating who assumed their name and logo. The contract was originally posted on Reddit, though the post is no longer available. A spokesman for Travis Kelce’s PR team, Full Scope, told TMZ the contract is “entirely false and fabricated and [was] not created, issued or authorized by this agency.”

Hey we found some news that's been proven fake and we know it's fake. Anyway let's make an article and spread it around more! 😐. Seriously use your brains?! — Jake ⸆⸉ (@jakehart06) September 4, 2024

you’re a reputable organization and you’re spreading this bs around??? — everslay⸆⸉ ♡ (@everslay13) September 4, 2024

Is there any truth to the PR relationship conspiracy theory? Everything indicates that there isn’t. Both Swift and Kelce are at the top of their respective games — Swift is the biggest name in the music industry at the moment, and Kelce won his third Super Bowl last season. However, it’s also worth noting both benefitted from the relationship — which, however, is not an indicator of a fake relationship.

In the aftermath of her relationship with Matty Healy, Swift’s fans were wary after she dated the controversial The 1975 singer. Bringing in Travis Kelce certainly helped, and they are beloved by the Swifties, football fans, and even people who don’t support either of them. Kelce’s celebrity status also skyrocketed after the two went public. He became globally famous and beloved, landed multiple deals, and is even set to make his acting debut in Happy Gilmore 2, and will star in an upcoming Lionsgate action comedy called Loose Cannons.

The alleged contract comes a day after Travis Kelce’s appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, where he talked about joining Swift on stage at the Eras Tour and revealed that, among many nicknames, he calls her “Tay Tay.”

As the conversation about their relationship continued online, this is important: Travis Kelce’s PR firm is investigating the document, as someone used their name and logo for the AI-fabricated content. This puts the agency in a bad light and couldn’t ignore the documents. Neither Kelce nor Swift addressed the contract.

Another argument that the document is fake is the date itself. Sept. 28 is the date Swift allegedly started the relationship with her ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, whom she dated between 2016 and 2023. During a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire song “September” she performed in 2018, she switched the lyrics from “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” to “the 28th night of September.” Signing off on a breakup the same day would be too on the nose, as Swift is famous for her Easter eggs and numerology.

As Swift is on a break after wrapping up the European leg of her Eras Tour on Aug. 20, she will attend the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs. The first one is on Sept. 5, and her presence at the games will be the biggest indicator that the contract was fake.

