Matty Healy’s dating history from Taylor Swift, to FKA Twigs, Halsey, and Gabbriette Bechtel

Matty Healy will soon be officially off the market, but The 1975 singer has been linked to many celebrities throughout his career, and his recent engagement is absolutely the best moment to revisit them all.

Matty Healy rose to fame in late 2012 with his band The 1975. The singer, who was born in London, U.K., is the lead vocalist, playing alongside Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel. The 35-year-old star has parents in the entertainment industry, as both parents, Tim Healy and Denise Welch, are actors, so his becoming a singer was written in the stars.

Known for his eccentric onstage persona, Matty Healy has quickly grown a huge fanbase, but his fame couldn’t also excuse his problematic remarks and displays of racism and misogyny over the years. Despite all that, Matthew Timothy Healy has attracted many bombshells in the entertainment industry, whether he officially dated them, or was only rumored to go out with them. Let’s take a look at his dating history.

Model and Sendb00ks founder Gemma Janes, who fans might know from the band’s music video for “Chocolate,” was Matty Healy’s first girlfriend while in the spotlight. They were first linked in January 2013, and dated for several months, before going their separate ways in 2014.

Aliana Lohan – Rumored

In 2014, The 1975 lead vocalist was linked to Lindsay Lohan’s younger sister, Aliana Lohan. A source told Radar Online at the time, “Ali always thought he was super hot and was really into his music. So she started going to all his shows, and they started hooking up on and off.” Neither party addressed the affair, and it sizzled out fast. Their alleged romance played out right after Matty and Taylor Swift first exchanged phone numbers.

Halsey

The rumors about Matty and Halsey started after the latter attended one of The 1975’s concerts in 2015. Naturally, when two famous people of different genders are automatically dating, rumors start shortly after that. They never confirmed their relationship, but Halsey seemed to address the rumors.

“We’re both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other,” Halsey told Billboard about their connection in 2015. “I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he’s the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I’ve been associated with, you’re out of your f***ing mind.”

Between 2015 and 2019, Matty dated Australian model Gabriella Brooks (who, by the way, is dating Liam Hemsworth now). They split up after Brooks was allegedly over him partying so much, a reason Healy himself explained. “My 20s was f***king chaos and I didn’t live a domestic life so there are lots of things I’ve just not learned,” Healy admitted during an interview with The Guardian in 2020. “I’m not emotionally very mature. There have been times when it does damage my relationship and I ask myself: ‘Why do I value my career so much?’ I’m trying to relinquish that idea. I want to have a period in my life when I’m not conflicted about it.”

Not long after his breakup with Gabriella Brooks, Matty Healy moved on with FKA Twigs. It’s unclear when his romance with the British singer began, but it was rumored to start sometime in late 2019 or early 2020. They confirmed their romance with a photo Matty shared on Instagram ahead of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13, seemingly confirming they were dating. They broke up in 2020, citing different “work commitments,” but The 1975 fans speculate the band’s song “I’m in Love With You” is about FKA Twigs.

Charlotte Briar D’Alessio – Rumored

After splitting from FKA Twigs, The 1975 star moved on with Canadian model Charlotte Briar D’Alessio. They first fueled dating rumors in December 2022, with an insider telling the Daily Mail, “Matty and Charlotte have been quietly dating for a number of weeks and are head over heels for each other. They have been really subtle about being seen together, but backstage at his gigs, Charlotte is often there.” It didn’t last long, though.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s romance spans almost a decade, with it culminating in 2023 with a brief, but intense love affair. Healy first showed his appreciation for the superstar while wearing a 1989 merch T-shirt in 2014. She did the same, and rumors about a romance circulated around November 2014 after Swift attended a The 1975 concert. However, things didn’t lead anywhere until May 2023. In January 2023, Swift made a surprise appearance on stage at The 1975’s show in London, England, where she performed her new single, “Anti-Hero,” and a cover of The 1975’s “The City.” While she was dating Joe Alwyn at the time, rumors claimed the two stayed out late talking.

Given Matty Healy’s controversial statements, and his interview claiming that dating her would be “emasculating,” fans weren’t happy about the romance, which reportedly led to their breakup. In return, Healy became one of the inspriations for her recent record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department, with songs like “Guilty as Sin,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” the titular song, “Imgonnagetyouback,” and “But Daddy I Love Him,” speculated to be about their intense, ten-year-spanning will-they-wont-they romance.

Gabbriette Bechtel – The One?

Matty Healy and model and Nasty Cherry lead singer sparked romance rumors in September 2023. Things moved fast, although they generally kept their relationship under wraps. In June, it was officially confirmed that Matty Heally and Gabbriette Bechtel are engaged. Is she The One? Time will tell.

