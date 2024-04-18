When did Taylor Swift date Matty Healy?

If there is one thing to know about Taylor Swift — aside from the fact that she is one of the most popular pop stars of all time — she is a hot commodity when it comes to the love department. While she may be in a happy relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, she has explored a connection with individuals like Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, and more, with one of her more short-lived relationships being with The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

Swift met Healy for the first time in November of 2014 after attending one of his shows in Los Angeles, California with fellow superstars Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. To date, Swift and Healy have known each other for almost a decade, but when were they romantically involved with one another? To find out for yourself, just keep scrolling…

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship timeline

Image via Robert Kamau

Shortly after the concert in November of 2014, relationship rumors began to circulate — as Swift and Healy were caught wearing each other’s merch — however, it looks like they did not date until May of 2023.

In January of 2023, Swift made an appearance at a The 1975 show in London, England, performing “Anti-Hero” live for the first time, as well as a cover of “The City” by The 1975 themselves. While fans thought nothing of this at the time — after all, she and Healy had been friends for years — her shocking split from Joe Alwyn in April of 2023 raised some eyebrows, wondering if the The 1975 member had a hand in their breakup.

These relationship rumors escalated when Healy was spotted attending several Eras Tour shows in Nashville, Tennessee, even taking the stage to open with Phoebe Bridgers, playing guitar throughout her time onstage. After spending some time with one another in Music City, the pair made their way to New York City to spend time with pal Jack Antonoff, with Swift and Healy spotted holding hands at Casa Cipriani.

“Taylor is happy. She’s very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re hanging out and having a good time. It’s not just platonic.”

With Healy attending another Eras Tour show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, spending time at Electric Lady Studios in the Big Apple with Swift, and more, the global superstars were undoubtedly dating throughout the month of May, however, their split was announced just one month later in June of 2023.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, once again. “They are no longer romantically involved.”

Now, she appears to be as happy as can be with Kelce, but will any songs about Healy make it onto her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department? It looks like we will just have to wait and see…

