The 1975’s Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel are engaged and the reactions are exactly what you’d expect

The 1975’s Matty Healy is looking to settle down and start a family, and he made the first big step: proposing to his girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel. Naturally, the internet has a lot of opinions about it.

Recommended Videos

A certified pop-rock star, Matty Healy has been in the spotlight in the past year more than ever. That isn’t exactly tied to his achievements as part of the pop rock band The 1975 (despite his recent tour), but his short-lived romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift, and his many controversial statements. Despite their romance sizzling out, people online continued talking about Healy.

In the meantime, following his brief entanglement with Taylor, Matty moved on after allegedly ghosting her. Matty has been dating Gabbriette Bechtel, model and Nasty Cherry’s lead vocalist. And she’s about to become Mrs. Matty Healy, as the singer popped the question and she said “yes.”

The reactions to the news were a collective sigh of relief

Rumors about Matty Healy and Gabbriette’s engagement have been roaming around for a few weeks, and now, the model confirmed it online after attending their mutual friend Charli XCX’s Brat show in Brooklyn. “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” she wrote on top of the picture, also tagging Healy’s Instagram account. The photo showed her engagement ring with a big black gem.

The newly engaged couple was first linked in September 2023, so their relationship got very serious very fast. Gabbriette explained to Homme Girls that she and The 1975 singer have been trying to meet for four years, “He came to L.A. and we’ve been in love ever since.”

Following the announcement, fans online reacted to the unexpected news, and some of the comments showed relief for Matty being officially off the market. This means he and Taylor can’t ever get back together if he gets married, as their relationship struck a nerve with many Swifties, who publicly disagreed with the two of them dating.

So if I sell my apartment and you have some kids with an internet starlet.. — Mai ⋆｡°✩ (@Maitaylorsver) June 12, 2024 hope they never break up so he can stay very far from taylor 👍🏻 — giugiu (@giuzita) June 12, 2024

Some comments included lyrics from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, more specifically from “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus.” The new record is rumored to include several songs about the singer, including the titular song, and “But Daddy I Love Him,” in which she admonishes her fans and highlights that they have no say in her personal life.

That’s not going to age well — Purrplexed (@Purrplexion) June 12, 2024 Tantrum engagements always work out well for everyone involved. — Isabella McNone (@IsabellaMcnone) June 12, 2024

Matty’s mom, Denise Welch, confirmed the news on U.K.’s talk show Loose Women. “I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged,” she confirmed. “They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official… he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her,” she explained. “I couldn’t be more thrilled. She is from Los Angeles, she is absolutely gorgeous, she does have a rat. We couldn’t be happier, she is everything that I would want in a daughter in law.”

Her comments sparked a new wave of reactions, especially at her choice of praise for her future daughter-in-law.

"she is from los angeles, she is absolutely gorgeous, she does have a rat" as a list of perfect daughter in law traits is taking me out — melissa (@Rawr4Ric) June 12, 2024 “She does have a rat” now she has two — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) June 12, 2024

Neither has publicly spoken about their engagement, and Matty only re-shared Gabbriette’s photo on his Instagram Stories, buried among a series of memes. Congrats to the couple!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy