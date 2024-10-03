Image Credit: Disney
Nicole Kidman attends Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Perfect Couple" on September 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California and Salma Hayek is seen arriving to the 3rd Annual Caring for Women Dinner on September 09, 2024 in New York City.
Images via Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Raymond Hall/GC Images
‘Read the body language’: Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek turn fans into detectives after an awkward and tense Paris Fashion Week encounter

We need a lipreader here ASAP.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 09:18 am

The Paris Fashion Week has attracted all the celebs to the City of Lights, even more than Kelly’s “Milkshake” bringing all the boys to the yard. Of course, this year’s edition didn’t disappoint because has given us so much to talk about this year — Rosalía’s star-studded birthday party, Kylie Jenner’s special appearance on the runway at Disneyland Paris, Bella Hadid’s runway comeback, Gigi Hadid’s eyebrow-raising DHL wrap tape dress, and so many other iconic moments. However, we’re stuck on one awkward and tense moment: Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman.

The two iconic actresses gave “mother” vibes as they attended the Balenciaga show — more on that later — alongside Katy Perry and other famous celebs. The two fashionistas couldn’t have missed the event — Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault owns the luxury group Kering, which also includes brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga. As for Nicole, she was named one of Balenciaga’s ambassadors last year. On top of that, her and Keith Urban’s daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, made her runway debut on Tuesday at the Miu Miu spring/ summer 2025 fashion show.

Hayek and Kidman sat in the front row at the Balenciaga show on Sept. 30, alongside other famous names like Katy Perry, Bill Skarsgård, François-Henri Pinault, Anna Wintour, and Kyle MacLachlan. Lindsay Lohan was also front-row on the other side of the runway. As fashion shows goes, this one couldn’t have gone without one viral moment.

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek’s interaction has raised many eyebrows

The two critically acclaimed actresses sat close to each other at the Balenciaga show. However, the tense moment between the two happened at the end of a show, where a video shows Katy Perry coming to Salma Hayek to say hi and ask for a photo. Kidman was also there, and they posed together. However, once the photographers asked them to turn around and pose again, the moment went viral.

Hayek seems to have tried to get Kidman to turn around, and The Perfect Couple actress dismissed her. Hayek was seen saying something before posing with Perry. A few seconds later, Kidman return and they posed together, a photo that made it into Hayek’s social media collage that she captioned, “Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025.” She tagged Kidman, as well as other stars like Perry and Lohan, and one of the clips shows her trying to take a selfie with Nosferatu actor Bill Skarsgard.

The official video game from gala.fr on TikTok, where people quickly noticed the awkward moment. “Tag the lip reader lady please,” wrote a fan, echoing my own very feelings. So far, tismegjackieg, who gave us the funny “you stole my shoes and my socks” moment between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the U.S. Open didn’t cover their interaction, unfortunately. Another noted, “The way she moved Salma’s arm,” and another chipped in, “Something happened but I don’t know whose side to be on!”

The video went viral on X, as well, and multiple people had thoughts on what happened. A second video of the two doesn’t clarify the moment, leaving people even more confused.

Unfortunately, we may never find out what happened between Kidman and Hayek and why the two were so tense.

Balenciaga isn’t the type of brand celebs should take pride in, especially in the aftermath of their recent ad scandal. However, Nicole Kidman has proudly addressed the brand, which has been there for her to provide head-turning, memorable outfits for different occasions. “Balenciaga has been with me through some of the most memorable events in my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet,” Kidman explained about their longtime relationship last year, and that she’s up for “creating more memories together.”

As some people were interested in the Hayek-Kidman drama, others couldn’t help but bring up the scandal… to no avail, as Balenciaga continues to be as popular as ever for many celebrities.

