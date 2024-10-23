‘Looks like he liked to bite’: These reactions to Andrew Garfield’s baby picture are WILD

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh joined Julian Shapiro-Barnum on his new YouTube show Celebrity Substitute to teach kids how to act. We knew this was going to be epic, but we were not ready for how adorable their baby pictures would be. While Florence looks like the smiliest girl in the world, Andrew is a near-carbon copy of fellow British actor and infamous eternal-baby-face-posesser Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Recommended Videos

The mischievous look on baby Andrew’s face also convinced people that he used to bite as a child, which, according to Stanford Children’s Health, is actually quite common. It can either be experimental, as toddlers discover the world around them, or out of frustration. “Until they learn how to play cooperatively, they may respond to the demands of other children by hitting or biting,” its website says. Tell us, Andrew, was that you?

andrew looks like he’s abt to bite my ankles https://t.co/kDPDXmFS3g — maddox🍏 (@miffysorbit) October 22, 2024 andrew garfield looks like he liked to bite https://t.co/39NUl9RRaH — laura (@sadlydrunk) October 23, 2024

Further down the list of devilish things the internet thinks Andrew Garfield did as a child, judging by a single baby picture, are telling his enemies that his father would have them expelled from school and selling his entire family for a Turkish delight.

andrew garfield looks like the type of child who'd say "my daddy will have you expelled from school" https://t.co/Fs6Y9ZSoTV — fl⁰r (@JJP0PE) October 23, 2024 Andrew looks like he would’ve sold his entire family for some Turkish delight https://t.co/9sqetNBAvD — indie 🇵🇸 (@INDIEWASHERE) October 23, 2024

“Andrew garfield looks like he play soccer with wounded knees and muddy shoes, then goes to his little adventure to collect insect [sic],” was one person’s very precise description. Our favorite, however, was the man who said he looked like “a conservative Yorkshire woman in her early 70s.” I think this would woman would be named Susan, don’t ask me why.

andrew garfield looks like he play soccer with wounded knees and muddy shoes, then goes to his little adventure to collect insect. https://t.co/m19OH84gFb — narwhal 🫧 (@segerombol) October 23, 2024 have been in England enough times that I can pretty safely say that young Andrew Garfield looks like a conservative Yorkshire woman in her early 70s https://t.co/CVtivOedUr — Hagai Palevsky (he/him) (@DialHForHagai) October 22, 2024

Although it was the most common, Thomas Brodie-Sangster wasn’t the only celebrity comparison, either. One fan could see traces of Andrew’s famous ex-girlfriend Emma Stone in his school portrait, while another had a very specific combo in mind. “Why does baby andrew garfield look like if mikey day and andrew dismukes had a baby,” they commented.

Does he lowkey look like Emma Stone 👀 https://t.co/wFxnCdsfaS — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) October 23, 2024 why does baby andrew garfield look like if mikey day and andrew dismukes had a baby https://t.co/3nwsDiz8wr — zomb-eddie 🧟‍♀️ (@agrosserlook) October 23, 2024

We don’t know whether Andrew was a biter or really any of these things. What we do know is that he grew up middle-class in suburbs south of London and that he was “obsessed with ’80s movies.” He told USA Today in 2008 that his favorites were Michael J. Fox’s Teen Wolf and Back to the Future, and John Hughes’ movies (the likes of Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off).

From a young age, Andrew was more sensitive and attuned to art than most of his classmates, and got bullied for it. He has opened up in the past about “one guy in the playground wanting to pick on someone and seeing the super-skinny, sensitive kid.” The harassment, the twice Oscar-nominated actor says, helped him look for an escape and eventually find the craft that would become his life’s mission. “Strangely, I’m grateful for the bullying I experienced. Being a skinny, sensitive young man means that I found acting,” he told Time Out in 2014. He also found Spider-Man comics.

As cheeky as he might have looked, it sounds like baby Andrew was just trying to mind his own business, read his comics, and watch his favorite movies. And we think he’s made that kid quite proud.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy