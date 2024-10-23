Image Credit: Disney
Andrew Garfield attends the "We Live In Time" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Looks like he liked to bite’: These reactions to Andrew Garfield’s baby picture are WILD

What a cutie!
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Oct 23, 2024 02:43 pm

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh joined Julian Shapiro-Barnum on his new YouTube show Celebrity Substitute to teach kids how to act. We knew this was going to be epic, but we were not ready for how adorable their baby pictures would be. While Florence looks like the smiliest girl in the world, Andrew is a near-carbon copy of fellow British actor and infamous eternal-baby-face-posesser Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The mischievous look on baby Andrew’s face also convinced people that he used to bite as a child, which, according to Stanford Children’s Health, is actually quite common. It can either be experimental, as toddlers discover the world around them, or out of frustration. “Until they learn how to play cooperatively, they may respond to the demands of other children by hitting or biting,” its website says. Tell us, Andrew, was that you?

Further down the list of devilish things the internet thinks Andrew Garfield did as a child, judging by a single baby picture, are telling his enemies that his father would have them expelled from school and selling his entire family for a Turkish delight.

“Andrew garfield looks like he play soccer with wounded knees and muddy shoes, then goes to his little adventure to collect insect [sic],” was one person’s very precise description. Our favorite, however, was the man who said he looked like “a conservative Yorkshire woman in her early 70s.” I think this would woman would be named Susan, don’t ask me why.

Although it was the most common, Thomas Brodie-Sangster wasn’t the only celebrity comparison, either. One fan could see traces of Andrew’s famous ex-girlfriend Emma Stone in his school portrait, while another had a very specific combo in mind. “Why does baby andrew garfield look like if mikey day and andrew dismukes had a baby,” they commented.

We don’t know whether Andrew was a biter or really any of these things. What we do know is that he grew up middle-class in suburbs south of London and that he was “obsessed with ’80s movies.” He told USA Today in 2008 that his favorites were Michael J. Fox’s Teen Wolf and Back to the Future, and John Hughes’ movies (the likes of Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off).

From a young age, Andrew was more sensitive and attuned to art than most of his classmates, and got bullied for it. He has opened up in the past about “one guy in the playground wanting to pick on someone and seeing the super-skinny, sensitive kid.” The harassment, the twice Oscar-nominated actor says, helped him look for an escape and eventually find the craft that would become his life’s mission. “Strangely, I’m grateful for the bullying I experienced. Being a skinny, sensitive young man means that I found acting,” he told Time Out in 2014. He also found Spider-Man comics.

As cheeky as he might have looked, it sounds like baby Andrew was just trying to mind his own business, read his comics, and watch his favorite movies. And we think he’s made that kid quite proud.

Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.