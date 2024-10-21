‘You’re expecting me to be normal about this?’: Fresh off his breakup, Andrew Garfield finally decides fate of ‘vibey’ viral connection with Amelia Dimoldenberg

We’ve been treated to another celebrity meet-cute fueled by delicious chicken, this time in the form of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s viral Chicken Shop Date with Andrew Garfield.

The Amazing Spider-Man star appeared on the most recent episode of the unique talk show, which sees Dimoldenberg (awkwardly) court various celebrities over a few servings of chicken. It’s like Hot Ones, but the only spice here is between Dimoldenberg and whichever heartthrob she ropes into a random chicken joint in the UK.

While most of these encounters are purposefully cringe-inducing Garfield’s Chicken Shop Date has gotten tongues wagging because the chemistry between the pair seems as palpable and potent as the faint whiff of a box of fried chicken during a hangover.

I mean, this is Andrew Garfield after all, so Dimoldenberg actually did quite well not to completely fawn and drool while interviewing him (and not just because of the chicken). At one point, Garfield referenced one of many previous red carpet encounters he has shared with Dimoldenberg, saying the pair have had “a couple of lovely interactions” that felt “vibey.”

Dimoldenberg quipped back that the vibes have been so strong between them that Garfield has “been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much for you to handle,” prompting a coquettish giggle from the actor that couldn’t just be about how good the chicken was.

Later, the Social Network star reflected on his Academy Award nominations — including for Hacksaw Ridge and Tick, Tick… Boom! — and asked Dimoldenberg whether she would “be more attracted to me” if he had actually taken home a trophy. “Maybe, yeah,” Dimoldenberg replied, “it would be kinda hot, to be fair: Academy Award winner.”

Elsewhere, the We Live In Time actor flipped the script by quizzing Dimoldenberg on everything from her deepest desires to whether she wants children or to get married, a manoeuvre which seemed to stump the interviewer. “ Questions like this are sweet,” Garfield said, after which the interview reached an all-time flirtatious high.

“I think there’s something going on,” Dimoldenberg said of the pair’s shared chemistry, prompting the actor to question whether “we’d actually go on a date” if the cameras weren’t present. “Do you think this has f***ed up the fact that we could have actually gone on a date at some point?,” Garfield asked, “Maybe.”

“I think we’d have a really nice time without the camera,” he added, ratcheting up the swoon-factor to fever pitch. “I think we’d just enjoy each other’s company.” The pair ended the date on an open-ended note, with Dimoldenberg reminding Garfield that he has her number and remaining open to the possibility of a second date.

“I feel like this should be a practice round,” he said, “I feel like we should do it again, actually, and better.” Naturally, the flirtatious vibes between the pair sent the internet into a tizzy as viewers manifested what might be Hollywood’s newest power couple.

“Andrew legitimately asking date questions and trying to get to know amelia and you’re expecting me to be normal about this?,” one fan wrote, with another reminding Dimoldenberg that she was, in fact, being flirted with and that the interview was “the best rom com of the year.”

Elsewhere, users revelled in the fact that it seemed like Garfield was “just trying to actually get to know her” (like a true gentleman!), and said they’d “never seen two people with more chemistry.”

What all of it amounts to is a genuine case of envy of Dimoldenberg on this writer’s count, not just because she gets to interview dreamboats like Garfield (and Paul Mescal, and Jack Harlow), but because she gets to do it all with a box of fried chicken. Talk about a dream gig!

