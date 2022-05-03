How tall is Jack Harlow? Here’s the rapper’s above-average height

Images from the 2022 Met Gala are sparking widespread conversations online, as fans pick apart their favorite looks and revel in juicy celebrity gossip.

One bit of gossip urged on by photos of the popular event revolves around Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow, who attended the Gala in a sleek brown Givenchy suit. The rapper was pictured alongside several of the event’s other attendees, and many fans were surprised to see him towering over many of his fellow gilded celebs. The rapper’s height has since become a topic of conversation online, as people discover how tall Harlow truly stands.

How tall is Jack Harlow?

Lil Nas X/YouTube

Harlow doesn’t boast quite the towering stature of known giants like Shaquille O’Neal or even the Rock, but he is taller than he may appear in his music videos. Harlow stands a full 6 feet 3 inches tall, several inches higher than the vast majority of his fellow rappers.

Footage of Harlow alongside Lil Nas X, with whom he collaborated on 2021’s “Industry Baby,” show the rappers to be of nearly the same height. Lil Nas X stands between 6’1″ and 6’2″, according to the Sun, putting him just a touch shorter than Harlow. His hair makes up the difference, allowing the two men to stand essentially flush in images and music videos.

Harlow boasts more height than some of rap’s biggest names, including Drake, DaBaby, and Kanye West, each of whom stand at — or under — 6 feet. The rapper’s height comes as a surprise to some of his fans, many of whom have only seen him in stylized music videos and quick press appearances. Seeing him alongside so many of his fellow celebs at events like the Met Gala helps put his impressive size into perspective, and really shows off those extra inches.