Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Kendrick Lamar lead 2022 VMA nominees

It’s that time again when music’s biggest names come together to be honored at the MTV Video Music Awards. This year, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Kendrick Lamar have been nominated the most, but there are many contenders for these coveted prizes.

In a report from Entertainment Tonight, the three aforementioned mega-stars have each scored seven nominations a piece. Both Harlow and X are in the running for Artist of the Year, while Lamar is nominated for Best Hip-Hop for his song “N95” off of his album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

The VMA hosts Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow close behind with six nominations a piece. Following them are Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd with five nominations a piece.

26 first-time nominees are in the running to win a Moon person, some of whom include Kacey Musgraves, Baby Keem, GAYLE, and Måneskin. While they’re all new to the VMA stage, they’ve built quite a following and they’ve each acquired multiple nods.

The VMAs will be returning to the Garden State this year, and although the host and the musical performances haven’t been confirmed, MTV is certain to line up some of the biggest musical acts out right now.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards airs live at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

For a full list of the nominees, see below: