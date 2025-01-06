After her Golden Globes performance, the verdict is in on whether or not Nikki Glaser should ever host another awards show

Stand-up comedian and host Nikki Glaser was naturally concerned about hosting the Golden Globes. Taking on this high-profile gig is no small feat: fellow comedians have either seen their careers skyrocket or crash and burn in the aftermath.

Navigating the fine line between sharp humor and offensiveness adds another layer of complexity to the challenge, but the stakes were even higher for Glaser as the first solo female host in the 82-year history of the Golden Globes. As she told The Mirror US, she was mildly concerned about being canceled after her hosting gig, admitting that as a comedian, she says “a lot of dumb things sometimes.”

In an interview with People weeks before the Golden Globes, Glaser discussed what to expect from her at the ceremony and said, “I’m not out for blood. I want everyone to have a good night,” adding that she’s not quite ready to savagely roast celebrities, as what some hosts have done in the past. For Glaser, it’s an opportunity to earn the job as a host, noting that it’s something that she would be welcome to do again in the future.

In preparation, Glaser revealed just before the ceremony that she had practiced her speech 93 times, adding that a lot of hard work had gone into her opening spiel and that changes were constantly made to come up with the “top jokes.” Despite having a structure for her speech, however, she still “might go a little wild,” especially when she’s in the presence of the people she mentions, which will most likely give her fresh ideas.

What are people saying about Nikki Glaser hosting the Golden Globes?

Now that the 82nd Golden Globes have concluded, the public has weighed in on Glaser’s hosting performance. Many praised her 10-minute opening monologue, saying she totally “killed it,” with one commenting that she “devoured and left no crumbs” with it. One user wrote Glaser had “incredible presence, perfect pacing, knows how to roast people and be tongue-in-cheek without being obnoxious and offensive.” Even comedian and host Jon Stewart posted on X, praising Glaser for a job well done.

Nikki Glaser is very very good at this. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 6, 2025

Many also shared the opinion that women are generally funnier hosts than men. “Women should always host awards shows and men should never host ever again,” one said, while another posted, “Nikki Glaser reminding us why we should never have a male awards show host ever again.”

Okay petition to have Nikki Glaser host all award shows moving forward because— are you kidding me?! This was great. 💖#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/F9N1jjxNxD — Megan 🦋 (@meganmesmile) January 6, 2025

Despite the overall positive reaction, some pointed out that she could have left disgraced rapper Diddy out of her speech. Referring to the movie Challengers, the host said, “That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card,” adding that the afterparty wasn’t “going to be as good this year.” She continued by ribbing Stanley Tucci, saying, “I know a Stanley Tucci freak-off doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”

Overall, Glaser’s hosting was met with widespread approval, and it’s safe to say she won’t be getting canceled anytime soon. Some viewers are already hoping for her to return to the Golden Globes stage next year — a testament to her successful hosting and a job well done.

