‘I’ll get more next year’: Nikki Glaser is eager to host next year’s Golden Globes despite being paid less than past male host

Fresh off her successful stint as the host of the 2025 Golden Globes, Nikki Glaser has expressed her eagerness to return to MC duties next year, despite an apparent pay disparity.

Glaser reflected on her experience hosting the star-studded event during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. Discussing the payday she received for the gig, the famous stand-up comedian (and even more famous roaster) said that she “got paid pretty [well]” and was “good with” the check she received. Unfortunately for all you nosey readers (like me), Glaser didn’t disclose the exact sum she received for the role, but did say it was less than a previous male comedian who hosted the ceremony in 2023.

“There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that,” Glaser said. While it’s these exact kinds of double standards that Glaser hilariously called out in her own monologue, the comedian said she was nonetheless satisfied with her paycheck, and could always work on securing a pay rise for hosting future Golden Globes ceremonies. “That’s OK,” Glaser said of the pay disparity, “I’ll get more next year.” While Glaser didn’t mention him by name, the past male host she’s likely referring to is Jerrod Carmichael, who revealed during his 2023 monologue that he was paid $500,000 for the gig.

Regardless, the comedian reiterated that she was “alright” with her payday, not least because of the platform provided by an event like the Golden Globes. “This first year, when you’re just trying to prove yourself, I honestly would’ve done it for free,” Glaser said. “It’s an insane platform to be on. It’s not about the money for me.” Beyond Carmichael, details around the pay given to past hosts remain scarce, but five-time host (and fellow roaster) Ricky Gervais did reveal in 2020 that while “it’s not why I do it,” he was ultimately “paid well” for his now-infamous tenure.

It looks like the pay rise Glaser desires for future hosting gigs might just be on the horizon. While Glaser told Stern that the Golden Globes higher-ups haven’t formally invited her back for next year’s ceremony just yet, Deadline’s sources claim that execs are eager for the comedian to again take on hosting duties for the 83rd edition of the show. Whatever they paid her (Deadline reports $400,000), I’d argue that it simply wasn’t enough, since Glaser delivered one of the more successful hosting stints, up there with MC juggernauts like Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Granted, the bar was set pretty low in terms of Glaser’s predecessor, with the name Jo Koy now synonymous with terrible Barbie jokes and even more terrible Taylor Swift jokes. Despite that, Glaser left no celebrity roast unturned, taking swipes at everyone from Harrison Ford to Stanley Tucci (I’ll never look at olive oil the same way again) and Ariana Grande. It was pretty savage across the board, but Glaser told Stern that some even more diabolical jokes were cut from her monologue, including ones aimed at Alec Baldwin (for you know what), and one that compared Glen Powell to another famous Hit Man, Luigi Mangione. Yikes.

Other notable moments from this year’s ceremony include Kieran Culkin’s win for A Real Pain, Vin Diesel’s name-dropping of Dwayne Johnson, Sofia Vergara’s hilarious heckling moment, and Andrew Garfield’s inducement of mass internet hysteria. Hey, that’s showbiz, baby!

