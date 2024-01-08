What joke did Jo Koy make about Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, and was she upset about it?

While smile-inducing moments like Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone winning at the Golden Globes last night are undoubtedly positive, a questionable joke aimed at Taylor Swift by comedian Jo Koy during the ceremony is turning a plethora of heads for possibly all the wrong reasons.

In the past, fan-favorite hosts such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and yes, even Ricky Gervais, have entertained millions of viewers watching at home and the sea of celebrities in the same room as them. And while the perfectly-timed jokes told from these brilliant comedians have typically landed well and garnered a lot of laughs, this particular joke from Koy failed to have the impact he probably hoped it would.

And while it’s worth noting that Koy only had a week to prepare for the hosting gig, which in turn means less time to write meaningful jokes, Swifties all across social media are scratching their heads and wondering just what Koy was thinking when he aimed this joke at the Midnights singer.

What joke did Koy make about Swift during the ceremony?

Taylor Swift reacts to joke from #GoldenGlobes host Jo Koy about the NFL.



“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift”



pic.twitter.com/Ua0Nd2xEok — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

During Koy’s opening monologue, which has since been criticized all across X, the 52-year-old comedian poked fun at Swift’s recent appearances at NFL games while supporting her boyfriend and star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy playfully stated.

The immediate reaction for the joke was met with a few laughs, including Koy himself, while the camera panned to Swift as she slowly took a sip of her drink and looked less than impressed with the joke. Koy quickly apologized for the aforementioned joke and moved on to the next pun, although you could certainly argue that Swift failed to find the humor in the joke, as did her loyal followers.