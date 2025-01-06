‘No, no give me one!’: Sofia Vergara, tired of losing at the Golden Globes, crashes Jodie Foster’s big moment

We all understand the pain that comes with losing (I’ll never forget my pre-school relay race), which is what makes Sofia Vergara’s reaction to her loss at the Golden Globes so hilarious.

The actress, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Netflix’s Griselda, delivered one of multiple funny moments throughout this year’s awards ceremony, with the butt of her joke, Jodie Foster, appearing to take it in stride. Foster ultimately won the category for her portrayal of Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country, causing her to become the subject of Vergara’s mock heckle as she took to the stage to accept the award.

“No, no give me one!,” the Modern Family star was heard yelling from the audience, with a crowd shot showing her smiling gleefully after crashing the acceptance speech. Thankfully, Foster seemed to understand the good-natured humor of it all, letting out a little chuckle as she gave a shoutout to her fellow nominee. “The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people,” Foster said, “especially you Sofia.” Vergara seemed chuffed with the mention and later warmly applauded Foster as she exited the stage.

Since there’s truth in every joke, it’s worth noting that at this point, Foster does have enough Golden Globes to make gifting them an option, having collected four Golden Globes and 10 nominations throughout her storied career, including for her iconic role in Silence of the Lambs. Heck, she even received the ceremony’s Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2013, which is not the name of a French recipe, but an accolade recognizing “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

All those trophies are surely taking up space in Foster’s office, so why not bestow one to Vergara who, by comparison, has been nominated three times for Modern Family as well as this most recent Griselda nod. Granted, it was a pretty stacked category, with Foster and Vergara up against a swathe of A-listers so starry they warrant their own constellation. From Kate Winselt (for The Regime) to Cate Blanchett (for Disclaimer) and Naomi Watts (for Feud: Capote vs. the Swans), the category was yet more proof that TV productions must have better craft services than blockbuster movies.

Vergara was responsible for one of multiple memorable moments from this year’s ceremony, which was hosted by Nikki Glaser. The comedian and famed roaster delivered a hilarious monologue that took aim at the likes of Harrison Ford, Stanley Tucci (I’ll never look at olive oil the same again) and Hollywood’s true life source, Ozempic. Elsewhere, Ford and his Captain America: Brave New World co-star Anthony Mackie got tongues wagging with their awkward presenting slot, only to be outdone by Vin Diesel’s bizarre revival of a years-old beef with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shortly followed by a Wicked-themed “tsk” heard round the world.

🚨BREAKING: Nikki Glaser says the Golden Globes aren’t the same this year because there are no after-party freak offs with baby oil because Diddy’s in jail. pic.twitter.com/P1pKqb7ekf — Jack (@jackunheard) January 6, 2025

And then there was Andrew Garfield, who got people talking for, well… being Andrew Garfield. Some of the night’s big winners included Kieran Culkin for his role in A Real Pain as well as Emilia Perez for Best Musical or Comedy and a bunch of other awards. As the dust settled on another year of the Golden Globes (and on Foster’s countless trophies), I hope Vergara went to the after-party and snatched her fellow nominee’s trophy. But given that it was a win for True Detective, I imagine Foster would have been able to deduce its whereabouts pretty quickly.

