Let’s hope ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ is better than Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s awkward Golden Globes moment

Fans have reacted to Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s awkward presenting slot at the Golden Globes, and predicted what it could mean for their co-starring roles in Captain America: Brave New World.

The pair attended the star-studded ceremony to present the award for Best Animated Picture. The trophy ultimately went to Flow, but not before Mackie and Ford engaged in an awkward exchange that left the latter looking seriously annoyed, at least according to some onlookers. After giving a shout-out to fellow Marvel actor Sebastian Stan — who had just won for his role in A Different Man — Mackie paused the preamble to allow Ford to speak.

#Flow wins Best Motion Picture – Animated at the 2025 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/754Pu7FfXl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025

He then interrupted the Hollywood veteran not once, but twice, to deliver a makeshift drum roll sound effect. It got some laughs from the audience, but Ford seemed entirely unamused, going as far as to push Mackie away from the microphone to announce the winner. Of course, it’s probably the case that this was a planned comedic bit, with Ford relying on his ever-trusty solemn persona to play off Mackie’s boyish charm. However, the jokey moment evidently didn’t land for some viewers.

Harrison Ford is so done with Anthony Mackie lol#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/C2ocoKSsZ3 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Harrison Ford just wants to go home #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ss1K2LCYQA — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 6, 2025

“Harrison Ford is so done with Anthony Mackie lol,” one X user wrote, with another adding that “Harrison Ford just wants to go home.” Others said the Blade Runner star “just shows up to awards shows to look grumpy as s***,” or more broadly suggested that Ford is “not a big fan of” Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser, who made a joke about the actor smoking marijuana. Regardless of how it landed, fans shouldn’t fret too much about the chemistry between Mackie and Ford ahead of Brave New World, since the former actor has been nothing but positive about his experience working with Ford for the film.

I love that Harrison Ford just shows up to awards shows to look grumpy as shit. You do you, man. — Gina Ippolito (@GinaIppy) January 6, 2025

Speaking on the Golden Globes red carpet about Ford, Mackie — who takes the reins from Chris Evans for the film — said he “was surprised at how normal [Ford] was.” The actor went on to compliment Ford, who will play Thaddeus Ross/Thunderbolt, for his ability to “just chill with us like a regular person” despite his “big star” status.

Harrison Ford not a big fan of Nikki Glaser’s weed 💨 joke#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8T5MZd821y — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) January 6, 2025

The Hollywood legend took on the character after William Hurt, who originated the role in the MCU, passed away in 2022. Mackie and Ford’s presenter slot wasn’t the only one to cause a stir, with Vin Diesel enduring an awkward moment after reviving a years-old beef with his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson. Elsewhere, Andrew Garfield got tongues wagging with the simple act of putting his glasses on, and Kieran Culkin set himself up for awards season success with a deserved win for A Real Pain.

If all that wasn’t enough, we also got an appearance from the winners of the look-alike contests for Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet, proving that this year’s bingo card will be just as head-scratching as 2024’s. Speaking of, I need to go and tick off “look-alike appears at Golden Globes” and “Andrew Garfield inspires the internet’s thirst” off my 2025 card.

