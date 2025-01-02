Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Michelle Yeoh, and 15 other Marvel stars presenting at the 2025 Golden Globes

We have reached the new year, so you know what that means — awards season has officially begun! As per tradition, it’s the Golden Globes that will bring together Hollywood’s best and brightest for their first round of endless applauding, smiling through the jealousy, and blubbing their way through acceptance speeches. And the full line-up of presenters for the event confirms it’s going to be one starry night.

The 2025 Golden Globes are coming sooner than you think, with the ceremony taking place this very Sunday, Jan. 5. While comedian Nikki Glaser will be making her hosting debut, she’ll be joined on stage by a whole heap of Tinseltown talent. Dozens of actors are on hand to pass the gong to their award-winning colleagues on the evening, and the complete roll call reads like the credits list of the next Avengers movie. No, really, a whole bunch of these big names have a genuine chance of facing off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday.

The Golden Gloves empties out the MCU as its full star-studded presenters line-up assembles

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

There will be some bonafide superheroes in the house on Golden Globes night, as the presenters include Spider-Man, Captain America, Catwoman, Wonder Woman, and even a sometime-Superman/Ghost Rider. And that’s not including all the other A-listers who’ve shown their faces in a comic book film.

Altogether, this Sunday’s Golden Globes will see a total of 18 stars who have appeared across the Marvel multiverse at some point. Namely, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anya Taylor-Joy (The New Mutants), Ariana DeBose (Kraven the Hunter, for her sins), Aubrey Plaza (Agatha All Along), Awkwafina (Shang-Chi), Colin Farrell (Daredevil), Glenn Close (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jeff Goldblum (Thor: Ragnarok), Ke Huy Quan (Loki), Melissa McCarthy (Thor: Love and Thunder), Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi), Miles Teller (Fant4stic), Nicolas Cage (Ghost Rider, and the upcoming Spider-Man Noir), Salma Hayek Pinault (Eternals), and Vin Diesel (Guardians). Not to mention a couple making their Marvel debuts this year — Colman Domingo (voicing Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) and Anthony Ramos (The Hood in Ironheart).

Meanwhile, on the DC side of things, there’s Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad), Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), Sharon Stone (Catwoman), Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), and incoming Superman star Rachel Brosnahan. And there are plenty of presenters who haven’t been swept up in the superhero machine (at least, to date) as well, including Auliʻi Cravalho, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Demi Moore, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Jennifer Coolidge, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Rob McElhenney, Sarah Paulson, and Seth Rogen.

Marvel alums could even find themselves landing a few gongs, too, not just giving them out. Sebastian Stan is nominated for both Best Actor – Drama and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy, while Angelina Jolie (Eternals) and Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange) are going head to head for Best Actress – Drama, as Zendaya stands a chance in the Best Actress – Musical or Comedy category. Zoe Saldaña could also come away with the Best Supporting Actress gong.

For further proof that this is Marvel’s globe and we’re just living in it, catch the Golden Globes this Jan. 5 on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

