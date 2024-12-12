Jeremy Renner has fighting words for Iron Man following his tête-à-tête with a snow plow

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has reflected on his near fatal snow plowing accident, saying the injuries aren’t “limitations” and that they even give him an advantage over fellow Marvel character Iron Man.

Recommended Videos

Renner spoke of the accident, which left him with blunt chest trauma and 38 broken bones in January of last year, in a recent interview with Variety. The actor said he doesn’t “think of [the injuries] as limitations,” and joked that he’s now “25% titanium, so f**k Iron Man.” Renner was making reference to the treatments for his many injuries as a result of the snow plow accident, one of which included the insertion of a titanium metal rod in his left shin to repair a nasty snappage.

Rods were also used to hold together broken bones in Renner’s rib cage and his face, so he’s right that he’s probably more composed of metal than even someone with the name Iron Man. While he brings levity to the situation with some playful fighting words for his fellow Avenger, Renner also reflected more deeply on the accident, saying he is “very, very proud to have overcome a great adversity in my life.” The actor shared his gratitude “for all the love and support I’ve gotten from people all around the world,” saying it “helped propel me to get better.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Renner revealed that he’s currently in the editing stages of a book in which he explores the snow plow accident and its impact on his life and his appreciation that he was given a second chance. “There’s so many wonderful gifts that come from being tested to your limits of death,” the actor said. “I did die, and I came back, and I came back for a reason… I’m glad I’m back.” Since the accident — which occurred when he was pulled under a 6.5-ton Sno-Cat snow plow in Lake Tahoe — Renner has been open about his recovery and shared multiple updates with fans.

Last February, the actor shared images of himself undergoing physiotherapy as he vowed to walk again, and after that, he credited his role in the docuseries Rennervations with helping his healing process. Meanwhile, Renner’s Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth said last July that he was “glad [Renner] is back, fighting strong, and doing well.” It’s not the first time the Hawkeye actor has shared a headline with Iron Man this year, with Renner saying in August he and the other Avengers stars might return to the MCU alongside Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. “I think we’ll probably be doing it,” the actor said, in reference to the 2026 installment that stars Downey Jr. as villain Doctor Doom.

No official confirmation around his role has arrived since then, but we do know that fellow Marvel alum Chris Evans will appear in the movie. While he might return for Doomsday, Renner was notably absent from an Avengers assembly that last month saw his co-stars show their support Kamala Harris, though he has been critical of Donald Trump in the past. It remains to be seen whether Renner will return to the MCU fold, but if he ever does, he now has the assist of sturdy titanium which rivals that of Iron Man. Heck, with that kind of reinforcement, he could even take out Doctor Doom.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy