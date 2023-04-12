Jeremy Renner explains how his new series aided his recovery from life-threatening injuries

Jeremy Renner has made an inspiring return to the public eye to promote his latest television project, Rennervations, a docuseries that sees him transforming decommissioned government vehicles with a team of professional builders to bus children in vulnerable communities.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Renner opened up about the part his new project played during his long road to recovery after a life-threatening snow plow accident in January. Walking the red carpet at the Rennervations premiere became one of his recovery goals, and he explained the significance of reaching the milestone:

“A lot of my recovery was based on this show and setting the intention for me to be upright and walking and out of the bed for this show. And obviously for my daughter. [My recovery] affected so many people, my family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that. The work was making sure that it was gonna come out on time. And here I am. I’m standing and making it happen, so here we go. I’m very excited about it.”

Renner reminisced how he advocated for Disney to release Rennervations on schedule, asking the media giant to take a leap of faith that he would be back on his feet in time to promote the docuseries as planned.

“The only scary part of it for me was the accident and then [the possibility of] postponing the show, ’cause I worked so dang hard to get it to come out in the timely manner that it was gonna come. It was a bit frustrating telling Disney, ‘I’m gonna be fine. Don’t worry about it. I’ll be standing, I’ll be walking that carpet, don’t you worry about it. I’ll do it. Don’t push it till next year,’ the whole thing.”

Rennervations will feature some of The Mayor of Kingstown star’s celebrity pals, including Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor, and Sebastián Yatra. Viewers can expect to see some dynamic remodeling as the Hawkeye actor has over 20 years of experience with high-end renovation projects.

Renner and his best friend, actor Kristoffer Winters, have been in the real estate business since 2002 when the duo started purchasing, renovating, and selling properties in Los Angeles. They later expanded their enterprise to working with architects to build homes from the ground up.

Renner’s comeback is a testament to his inner strength and fortitude. On January 1, he was run over by his 6.5-ton PistenBully snow plow, breaking over 30 bones and shattering his leg. The star shared the main lesson he learned from his accident and recovery:

“It cements that self-belief is really, really important. And that’s how dreams are manifested, that’s how they come true. You find ways to get it done.”

Rennervations is streaming on Disney Plus.