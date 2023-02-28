Jeremy Renner shares recovery update after snow plow accident

It appears that even superheroes get injured — or at the very least those who portray them on the big screen. On January 1, 2023, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow-plowing accident. He took to Instagram to update fans on how he is recovering.

In his Instagram stories, Renner posted a video of himself pedaling a stationary bike with one leg. One can infer that he is doing some physical therapy to regain his muscle strength and endurance. He captioned it “whatever it takes.”

Renner is making sure to take care of his whole self which includes his mental health as well. For that, he is hitting the books. He posted a photo of the cover of the novel The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo.

Authorities spoke about Renner’s accident. “Based on the investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully. An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistonBully, and not seeing him again until the PistonBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway,” they concluded.

CNN reported that Renner was acting like a real-life superhero and attempting to save his nephew from the snowplow when he got hurt. He initially got off of it and then saw it was heading for his nephew. He tried to pull it away from his nephew but instead “he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

Sounds like Renner is an Avenger both on and off the screen. One can only hope he recovers quickly so he can continue to make the world a better place.