Local police release statement on Jeremy Renner, new details emerge on the star’s accident

Fans of Jeremy Renner have been awaiting additional information on the Marvel Cinematic Universe star’s condition since it first emerged he was in a “critical but stable” condition after an accident near his home in the Washoe County area of Nevada, and the local County Sheriff’s Office have issued a statement on the actor.

Law enforcement officials informed Deadline that the police “responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” on New Year’s Day at around 9am. No other details were provided, other than the news that “deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.”

The Major Accident Investigation Team is “currently looking into the circumstances of the incident,” but another report from TMZ has purportedly shed more light on the incident. According to the outlet, eyewitnesses saw Renner clearing snow from the road roughly a quarter mile from his some so that his family could safely leave the residence following the aforementioned storm.

The two-time Academy Award nominee’s Snowcat plowing machine then accidentally ran over one of Renner’s legs, leading to what’s described as “a lot” of blood loss. Another neighbor reportedly applied a makeshift tourniquet to his leg until paramedics made it to the scene.

There’s been no official update from Renner’s representatives since the initial statement made earlier today, but we do know he’s in a stable condition with his family at his side.