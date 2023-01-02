Jeremy Renner ‘critical but stable’ after being airlifted to hospital following weather-related accident

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner is currently in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital after being injured during a weather-related accident while plowing snow.

The 51 year-old’s representatives informed Deadline that the actor is currently “receiving excellent care” from medical personnel due to “injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.” The incident happened in the Reno area, where Renner has owned a home in Washoe County for several years.

The two-time Academy Award nominee was staying at the residence over the celebratory period that rung in 2023 when conditions took a torn for the worse, with the entire local area experiencing a winter storm on New Year’s Eve that led to 35,000 homes being left without power, according to local newspaper reports. In dealing with the adverse weather, the MCU’s longtime Clint Barton suffered the accident, which led to him being airlifted to a local hospital.

Renner’s spokesperson has let it be known that his family are currently with him, and fans all over the world will be sending their well-wishes to the star, although we’re yet to receive an update on his condition following the initial confirmation.