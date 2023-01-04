MCU alumni and other celebs share messages of support to Jeremy Renner following snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner has seen an outpouring of love following his traumatic snow plowing accident, with celebrities and fellow Marvel stars sending love to the Avengers veteran.

Renner was involved in a freak accident near his Reno, Nevada residence on New Year’s Day when a snow plowing machine is believed to have ran over his legs. Following severe blood loss and trauma, Renner was airlifted to hospital and underwent surgery.

After sharing his first update on his status to his Instagram, a cavalcade of big names came in with well wishes for the Hawkeye actor. Fellow Marvel icons such as Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt, and Chris Hemsworth some of the first to share their love, thoughts, and prayers with their co-star.

Other big names to share their messages of support included Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum, Orlando Bloom, Kate Beckinsale, Isla Fisher, Penelope Cruz, and countless others. The shocking incident looks to have passed its worst, with Renner reportedly in a “critical but stable” condition following yesterday’s surgery.

No word has come out yet on a timeframe for Renner’s full recovery, nor to the extent of the injuries suffered. Renner is likely not going to return to acting anytime soon, although he will see the release of Mayor of Kingstown‘s second season on Jan. 15. The Paramount Plus original is helmed by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan.

Renner was one of the original six Avengers, and has all but retired from his role as Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Much like his on-screen character known for aiding civilians, Renner was assisting a driver who had been trapped in their vehicle during adverse weather conditions.