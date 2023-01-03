Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery, still in critical but stable condition

Jeremy Renner has undergone surgery following his horrendous accident which saw blunt chest trauma suffered by the Hawkeye star.

Renner’s representatives has confirmed the actor has had surgery following the incident, and is stable in the intensive care unit. The surgery was completed, with his reps telling Deadline he had been through the operating room and returned to recovery.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

The two-time Academy Award nominated actor was airlifted to hospital after a snow-plowing accident in Reno, Nevada around New Years Eve. Renner was staying in the Washoe County area where he has a home when the incident occurred along the Mt. Rose Highway. The actor is believed to have one of his legs run over by a snow plow as he attempted to clear the road for his family to leave. Emergency services were quick to respond to the accident, with Renner taken to hospital with severe blood loss and injuries to his legs.

A makeshift tourniquet was applied to his legs by a neighbor while Renner awaited paramedics. Renner is believed to be the only person involved in the accident. Meanwhile, his family has expressed their gratitude for the support shown to them since the incident, with them thanking fans for their well-wishes.

Renner will likely remain in intensive care for a while longer as he recovers, with no estimate of his full recovery yet.