New details reveal Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded motorist when he suffered traumatic injuries

Fans have been waiting all day to hear any further updates on the current condition of Jeremy Renner, who underwent surgery after being seriously injured and airlifted to hospital.

The actor’s family and local officials have confirmed that his condition remains “critical but stable,” although new details disclosed by the Mayor of Reno have revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe favorite was helping a stranded motorist when tragedy struck.

Speaking to The Reno Gazette, Hillary Schieve confirmed that due to the adverse weather conditions caused by a huge New Year’s storm, Renner went to assist a driver trapped in their vehicle, when he was run over by his snowplow.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow. He is always helping others. He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?’ There are a few times he’ll post about what he has done or donated toys, but most of it you would never know he is doing.”

Schieve was thanked personally in the statement released by Renner’s family, which was the last official update we had on his current status, and it’s clear the two-time Academy Award winner’s friend and local mayor is devastated at the tragedy to have befallen him, as are millions of people around the world.

It speaks to Renner’s character that he didn’t hesitate to help someone else in need, only for a terrible accident to leave him with severe injuries that required an immediate medical evacuation and emergency surgery, leaving everyone waiting for the next update on the star’s health.