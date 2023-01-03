Jeremy Renner’s family thank fans for their support in first statement since the star’s accident

Fans of Jeremy Renner have been nervously awaiting any and all updates on the star’s condition since the “traumatic” accident that saw him airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries while clearing snow from his property, but official updates have been frustratingly few and far between for those seeking clarity on the actor’s current condition.

The last word came only a few hours ago, when it was revealed the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran had undergone surgery, where he remains “critical but stable.” There’s been an outpouring of support from all corners of the globe, with James Gunn one of the many high-profile figures to send their well-wishes to Renner, and now the 51 year-old’s family has released an official statement thanking everyone for their continued support.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

It’s been an awful time for Renner’s nearest and dearest, matters that won’t be helped by the intense media interest given his celebrity status, so it’s commendable of them to make a point of expressing their gratitude towards the two-time Academy Award nominee’s legion of supporters.

Hopefully things continue to stabilize and improve throughout the day, with Renner now in the midst of his initial post-surgery recovery.