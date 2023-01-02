Disgraceful DC ‘fans’ go too far after hijacking James Gunn’s well wishes to Jeremy Renner

With Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering a “traumatic” accident while trying to clear the snow from outside his Nevada home in the aftermath of a New Year’s storm, fans are awaiting any updates on the actor’s condition after new details emerged on the severity of the incident.

It’s a time for everyone to unite together and send the two-time Academy Award nominee their best wishes, but James Gunn can’t even do something as simple as make it known he’s thinking about Renner without a band of disgraceful DC “fans” attempting to hijack his post. All the filmmaker did was wish his MCU colleague the best, with a short and simple post straight from the heart.

My heart is with @JeremyRenner. 🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2023

And yet, because a certain subset of DC diehards seem desperate to tar the entirety of the fandom with the same brush of boneheaded negativity, they’ve taken it upon themselves to swamp the comments with replies that have absolutely nothing to do with Renner, his well-being, or their concerns for the star’s current condition.

@JamesGunn our hearts goes with Superman you fired after you rehired him. — Neil (@Neil36599459) January 2, 2023

When will you release the new dcu annoucements? — maxismō 🍪 (@skeletooms) January 2, 2023

Will we see swamp thing? — midking (@john_zarkas) January 2, 2023

Your heart is up your you know what! GTH!! — Stephen Kalmar (@StephenKalmar) January 2, 2023

We get it, this is the world we live in, but there’s a time and a place for this sort of thing. Bombarding Gunn’s heartfelt response to the news of Renner’s accident with jokes, criticisms, and questions about when the upcoming slate of DC projects will be revealed is behavior that could at its most generously be described as top-tier assholery, considering this is a guy with a family.